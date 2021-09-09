Panama and Mexico tie for the final octagonal of the Concacaf Qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup | qualifiers – north and central america

Panama and Mexico drew 1-1 this Wednesday, in Panama City, for the third round of the North and Central American Qualifiers (Concacaf) for the 2022 World Cup. Beating away from home Honduras 4-1, the United States took the first victory in the decisive octagonal, as did Canada, who overcame El Salvador 3-0. Costa Rica and Jamaica were 1-1.

1 of 1 Mexico players celebrate Tecatito Corona’s goal against Panama — Photo: LUIS ACOSTA / AFP Mexico players celebrate Tecatito Corona’s goal against Panama — Photo: LUIS ACOSTA / AFP

In the Panamanian capital, Rolando Blackburg scored the home team’s goal in the first half, but El Tri tied at 31 of the final stage with Tecatito Corona, Porto forward, and guaranteed the result that keeps the Mexicans in the lead of the final octagonal, with seven points. Panama reached five and shares second place with Canadians and Americans.

From fright to triumph

The US team had to chase after the break to turn the partial defeat into an indisputable and important victory. Bryan Moya opened the tally in the 27th game for Honduras and put pressure on the visitors. The Yanks returned vitamins from the rest and equalized just 3 minutes into the final stage with Antonee Robinson. Determined, they left with everything in search of the change, achieved in the last part of the meeting. Ricardo Pepi made the second at 30, Brenden Aaronson raised at 41 and Sebastian Lietget closed the lid in stoppage time.

Playing at home, Canada found no resistance and made it 3-0 in El Salvador. Atiba Hutchinson started work after 6 minutes and Jonathan David made it 2-0 in the first half. Tajon Buchanan, at 14 in the second half, closed the account for the Canadian team.

