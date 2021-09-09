‘Partial road blocks already impact automakers,’ says head of Anfavea

The president of Anfavea (National Association of Automotive Vehicle Manufacturers), Luiz Carlos Moraes, said in an interview with CNN this Thursday (9), that the partial stoppage of highways made by truck drivers has already impacted the production of automakers.

This morning, at least 15 states registered acts and at least 9 of them had partial blockades. Among them: Santa Catarina, Rio Grande do Sul, Paraná, Espírito Santo, Mato Grosso, Goiás, Bahia, Minas Gerais, Tocantins, Rio de Janeiro, Rondônia, Maranhão, Roraima, Pernambuco, and Pará.

“The automotive sector works with a very large chain of suppliers from several states, and we depend a lot on exports and imports. Behind [na Greve dos Caminhoneiros em 2018] we had relevant impacts. Yesterday and today, we have already seen impacts on the production of assemblers, because even if it is a truck, it already has consequences for the automotive sector”, stated the president of the association.

The National Association of Cargo Transport and Logistics (NTC&Logística) released a note of repudiation of the stoppages organized, according to the entity, by autonomous truck drivers.

NTC&Logística, which brings together around 4,000 transport companies, said it is also concerned about the effects that roadblocks may cause, especially in relation to supplying the production and trade sectors.

Moraes also said that Anfavea will today hold meetings with the logistics areas of the automakers to find out the real dimension of the impact of the stoppage. He also said he was “very concerned” about the situation.

“This is not only bad for the automotive sector, but it is a problem that affects all logistics in Brazil. Today, more than 60% of what is distributed in terms of final products is done by the road sector.”

(*with information from Murillo Ferrari and Elisabeth Matravolgyi, from CNN, in São Paulo, and from Estadão Conteúdo)