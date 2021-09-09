Pause in the emergency aid withdrawal calendar changes the week’s schedule

The cashout calendar of emergency aid started on September 1st, but does not occur on weekends. However, due to the national holiday of Independence Day, the payments will only return on Thursday (9).

The 2021 emergency aid beneficiaries are withdrawing the 5th installment of the program. The payment schedule takes place on a staggered basis, depending on the month of birth of the recipients.

Therefore, since the 1st of September these are receiving starting with those born in January. Caixa makes payment during the week, from Monday to Friday. However, on the National Independence Day holiday, looting was interrupted on 7 and 8 September.

With that, the cashout calendar 5th installment of emergency aid returns on Thursday (9) and will run until September 20th. The amount was deposited in the Digital Social Savings account last month.

Thus, it could be used for online payments and purchases, through the virtual debit card, available in the app cash has. With the release of the withdrawal, beneficiaries can make a bank transfer to any financial institution, free of charge.

However, Caixa TEM has the following monthly limitations: BRL 600 per transfer, BRL 1,200.00 per day and BRL 5,000 monthly, with three transfers per month. In addition, two withdrawals and two printed statements are allowed.

Transfers to Caixa Econômica Federal accounts are unlimited. See below the payment schedule for the withdrawal of the 5th installment of the emergency aid that returns next Thursday (9):

Born in January – September 1st;

Born in February – 2 September;

Born March – September 3rd;

Born in April – 6 September;

Born May – September 9th;

Born in June – September 10th;

Born in July – September 13;

Born August – September 14th;

Born September – September 15th;

Born October – September 16th;

Born November – September 17th;

Born in December – September 20th.

Beneficiaries of the family allowance will receive the 6th installment of 2021 emergency aid this September. Payment will start on the 17th and continue until the 30th of September. The calendar takes place in a staggered manner, according to the end of the Social Identification Number (NIS). See the dates below:

NIS End Payday 1 September 17th two September 20 3 September 21st 4 September 22 5 September 23th 6 September 24th 7 september 27th 8 September 28th 9 September 29th 0 September 30th

