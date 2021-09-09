Petropolis Diary

Previous edition (2496):

Health

Program also provides support for patients with post-Covid syndrome

Promote health through physical activity for free to the population. This is the objective of Academia da Saúde, a program that is present in four locations in the city of Petrópolis: Parque Cremerie, Parque de Itaipava, Castelo São Manoel and Vale do Carangola. The activities offered at these locations are free and open to the public. Academia da Saúde offers activities such as physiotherapy, gymnastics, stretching, yoga, meditation, walking, hydrogymnastics, bio Pilates and alternative therapies such as acupuncture, shiatsu and herbal medicine. The action is offered by the City of Petrópolis, through the Health Department.

“Sport and health are directly linked. The Health Academies have professionals trained to understand the individuality of each patient and guide them correctly, minimizing the risk of future injuries and ensuring a better quality of life,” recalled Mayor Hingo Hammes, noting that the Health Academies have the “Safe Academy” seal, which certifies compliance with measures to prevent the new coronavirus. In addition to the Academia da Saúde, the municipality also maintains the Agita Petrópolis program and the Festival of Communities

The program works with the aim of inserting physical activities into the public health system. With quality infrastructure, multidisciplinary approach and following current protocols, the exercises are recommended for patients with Chronic Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) from sedentary, obese, arterial hypertension and type I and II diabetes profiles.

The program coordinator, Renato Farjalla, points out that, in addition to the indication for patients with CNCD, teachers see patients in even more serious situations. “During activities, sometimes, we are faced with even more complex realities, such as populations with fibromyalgia, depression and eating disorders. The work of the Academia da Saúde prioritizes prevention and health promotion through physical exercise. In addition, we work with non-conventional integrative therapies such as massage therapy, activities with flowers, among other practices”.

The Academy of Health is also receiving patients with syndrome after Covid-19 infection. The physiotherapist Patricia Ferreira works at Parque Cremerie. She tells about working with people with sequelae from the disease. “We receive patients referred by doctors from health units or after hospitalization due to the disease. We diagnose them, determine what care this person needs and monitor during classes. We see people with memory loss, tiredness, lack of air, difficulty in performing movements, among other sequelae”.

People with any complications resulting from the new coronavirus can look for one of the more than 40 primary care health units in the city. The Secretary of Health, Aloisio Barbosa, emphasizes that people should be aware of possible symptoms after the disease. “If you had any coronavirus sequelae, no matter how mild, or suspect something in your body after the disease was infected, look for the nearest health unit informing you that you had Covid-19 so that the network can make referrals necessary”.

For information on days and times of classes, the contact telephone is (24) 2233-8852. The Castelo São Manoel Health Academy is close to the neighborhood’s Health Post, as well as the one in Vale do Carangola, located next to the area’s Health Unit. The activities in the Municipal Parks of Itaipava and Cremerie are carried out inside the parks.

