Physiotherapist reveals how he discovered cancer in commentator Caio Ribeiro | Soccer

Disclosure Caio Ribeiro

Diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, Globo commentator Caio Ribeiro follows the fight against cancer, however, in a live entry on the Rio de Janeiro network, he was confident that he will win the battle very soon.

The situation, however, could be even more complicated if the cancer was not discovered quickly, something that was thanks to the former player’s physiotherapist, Cadu Ramos. The professional was even mentioned recently on the Globo commentator’s social network, at the time he shared a photo with his followers telling him that he is undergoing treatment.

Cadu Ramos, by the way, talked about how he discovered the disease in the former player and now a television professional. “During a physiotherapy session in Caio, I noticed the ganglion and told him to seek medical help. The method I developed for Dynamic Physiotherapy is done with totally manual techniques, in which I feel every part of the body in my fingers and palms, and thus, I was able to identify a nodule that did not seem to be caused by muscle tension”, explains the specialist.

It is worth remembering that Hodgkin’s lymphoma is a type of cancer that originates in the lymphatic system and presents signs, including the lymph nodes in the neck.

Faced with the case of the former player, the physiotherapist warns everyone. “Any signal that the body emits is an indication that something is not right. It could be a simple muscle pinch, but it could be something more serious, so no pain or symptoms should be neglected”, he concludes.