Player Douglas, from volleyball, reports case of homophobia at an airport

Volleyball player Douglas Souza, 26, made a vengeance using his social networks. He told fans that he suffered homophobia at an airport in the Netherlands, Europe, while trying to travel to Italy.

He is moving to the country as he will move to Vibo Valentia next season. Through Instagram’s stories tool, he showed his indignation at what happened.

“I won’t go into too much detail because I don’t want to carry this energy, but I’ll tell more or less. Basically, it was me and my boyfriend, we took a flight from São Paulo to Amsterdam and there we had to go through passport control to go to Rome”, he explained.

“Until then everything was calm. By the time we went to control, the guy was super cool, he asked me what I was going to do in Italy, I explained that I was a volleyball player, that I had been hired by that team. Then he asked who Gabriel was and I explained”, he said.

“When I said it was my boyfriend, his face changed at the time and so did the treatment. He asked what Gabriel was going to do there, I showed him in the stable union document, I said he would accompany me, work there. He called a guy on the phone and said he would take care of us,” he said.

“They took us to another place on the side of the line, where there were about 20 people, they left us there for about five hours without any kind of explanation. I came to him to ask him what happened, if we could help, give him my club’s phone number because this had already happened to someone I know”, reported the player.

“They called the club and then everything worked out, they released it. I found it very strange. After about five or six hours they called me in a small room and made an interview to ask what I was going to do there, so far I thought it was normal, calm”, he explained.

“But then they hit the key again about who Gabriel was and I tried to explain that it was my boyfriend and they had a lot of difficulty understanding. We had the document of the common-law marriage… they absolutely didn’t want to let Gabriel pass”, he concluded.

