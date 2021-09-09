PlayStation Announces Acquisition of Firesprite Studio

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) today announced the acquisition of Firesprite, the studio responsible for the development of The Playroom and The Playroom VR. The companies’ long-standing partnership lasted eight years, and now the developers are the 14th team to be added to PlayStation Studios.

“Firesprite is a creative and ambitious studio that is exceptional in creating amazing experiences that truly unleash the potential of our hardware“, said Hermen Hulst, Director of PlayStation Studios in PlayStation Blog publishing. “The technical and creative skills of the team will be paramount to increase our catalog of exclusive games“, completed.

“At Firesprite we are always looking to bring something new to a game or genre. [de jogos] and developing for new technologies is the driving force behind our passion,” said Graeme Ankers, co-founder and CEO of Firesprite, in a post on the studio’s website. passion, working on state-of-the-art hardware without any limitations.”

Besides The Playroom, Firesprite worked alongside Sony in Run Sackboy! run, free game released for iOS, Android and PS Vita.

Firesprite’s The Persistence has been upgraded to PS5 and PCSource: Firesprite/Disclosure

The studio also developed the persistence, a sci-fi survival horror with rogue-lite elements. Originally released for PS4, the game has received an enhanced version for PS5 and PC, with an Xbox Series X|S version on the way.

Based in the UK, Firesprite now works under the aegis of SIE Liverpool. The studio is still in charge of day-to-day decisions even after the acquisition, the details of which remain confidential for contractual reasons.