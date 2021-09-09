PlayStation Showcase 2021 may have new God of War and more; how to watch | Games

The PlayStation Showcase 2021 takes place this Thursday (9), at 17:00 GMT, and promises to reveal the future of the PlayStation 5 (PS5). Sony did not specify the games it intends to highlight in the presentation, but there are expectations for titles like God of War: Ragnarok, Final Fantasy XVI and Gran Turismo 7. The event will be broadcast live through the company’s official YouTube and Twitch channels and should be 40 minutes long.
New PlayStation Showcase takes place this Thursday (9) to reveal games for PlayStation 5 — Photo: Disclosure/Sony
It will be possible to watch the PlayStation Showcase 2021 live broadcast this Thursday (9), at 5 pm EDT, through the official channels of the PlayStation brand on Twitch (https://www.twitch.tv/playstation) and YouTube (https ://www.twitch.tv/playstation). Few details have been revealed, but the presentation will be 40 minutes long and will focus on games.
New PlayStation Showcase takes place this Thursday (9) to reveal games for PlayStation 5 — Photo: Disclosure/PlayStation Brasil
Considering that the last PlayStation Showcase served precisely to reveal the PlayStation 5 release date and several of the first games in its catalog, there are great expectations for this new edition. The only guarantee given by Sony is that there will be no details about the new generation of PlayStation VR.
Fan bets are on the God of War sequel, unveiled with a teaser at last year’s event. Some suggestive posts by director Cory Barlog also indicate that the game may appear in the presentation. Another expectation is for Final Fantasy XVI, which has been without major news for a year.
Few details have been revealed about the new God of War, which will be connected to Ragnarok — Photo: Playback/PlayStation
You can also expect Capcom to show up with more details on Pragmata, unveiled over a year ago and which left more questions than answers. Remember that the event should also have surprises, including announcements from large and small developers.
With information from PlayStation Blog and Cory Barlog
