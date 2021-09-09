Political temperature rises after protests, Ibovespa and dollar react: 2022 has already started for the financial market?

SAO PAULO – “Among all the points of doubt that remained in relation to yesterday’s protests [7 de setembro], most were what September 8 would be like, with the return of the financial market”.

It was with this phrase that Jason Vieira, chief economist at Infinity Asset, began his Morning Call, as the morning reports bringing the main events to the financial markets are known.

As highlighted by Vieira and other market analysts, there was no “disruption”. In other words, there was no mobilization to invade public buildings, depredations or even armed events of power takeover – despite some movements this Wednesday (8) being closely observed in this session.

On the other hand, in his speech, Jair Bolsonaro maintained the premises of what was previously observed, that is, direct “messages” to the Federal Supreme Court (STF). Meanwhile, there was no mention of the reforms and agendas set in the congress, that is, advances on this point also remain stationary.

Thus, even amid assessments that there was no “extreme event”, of institutional rupture, caution prevails in the financial market, especially regarding the reform agenda, in an environment of deteriorating expectations for the Brazilian market with the water crisis and high inflation. With that, at 2:25 pm (GMT), the Ibovespa fell 2.77%, to 114,605 ​​points, while the dollar jumped 2.28%, to R$ 5.294 in purchases and R$ 5.295 in sales. At the day’s low, the Stock Exchange benchmark reached 114,179 points, a drop of 3.13%.

The day before, the expectation was already of a market decline in this session, as highlighted by Roberto Attuch, founder and CEO of OHM Research, in a live broadcast by InfoMoney.

Attuch argued that the perception is of a dysfunctional government, which has not addressed the country’s real challenges, especially in the economic field, which is beginning to significantly affect prices.

“It is very difficult to imagine a scenario, in the next 15 months, in which Brazilian assets can appreciate, because the economy is not improving, the president has already made it clear that the transition of power can be very complicated, and the market has to address this elephant in the room,” he said.

For him, the optimistic scenario of an exchange rate between BRL 4.50 and BRL 4.80 and the Ibovespa close to 170,000 points by the end of the year no longer exists, given the increase in political and fiscal risks and worsening of their own economic prospects. “Which I think is more likely, unless you have the fabric [social] fraying a lot and the president doubling, betting on a scenario of rupture, it is very likely that the stock market will fluctuate between 110 thousand and 130 thousand points, and the exchange rate will depreciate a little in relation to what it is now”, he projected.

In the evaluation of Luccas Fiorelli, a partner at HCI Invest, amidst the very high level of tension, the Ibovespa should follow a cautious scenario and operate in the range between 115 thousand and 120 thousand points until the Executive, Legislative and Judiciary powers become understand, which is not the scenario the expert is seeing.

“The next few days will be fundamental to know whether there will be a break or an agreement with a pro-Brazil agenda. The probability of impeachment is very low due to the popular support that Bolsonaro has, but this rupture of relations between the powers is worrying”, evaluates Fiorelli.

Tuesday’s events show that Bolsonaro “still has a lot of popular support and remains an important character in the political/electoral scenario”, but “on the other hand, the institutional environment should become even more tense”, wrote analysts at Genial Investimentos. “The result will be more uncertainty and volatility and probably less growth and more inflation.”

Yuri Cavalcanti, founding partner of Aplix Investimentos, also reinforces that, “on the scale, what is seen is a greater distance between the three powers and an intensification of the fight between them.”

“We already had a very complicated macroeconomic agenda due to Brazilian fiscal problems, the already existing tension between the powers and inflationary pressures, mainly in the area of ​​energy and supply. All this already left Brazil with a slightly more pessimistic assessment in the international market. Yesterday, the tone of the president’s speech only encouraged this more, this negative view of Brazil abroad and an even greater concern for our inspector”, he assesses.

Sylvio Castro, head of investments at Grimper Capital, stated live on Wednesday on Coffee & Stocks, a Stock Pickers program, that the government has shown that it has the support of a relevant portion of society and, just by keeping this game, it has a reasonable chance of going to the second round. In this way, Bolsonaro must not lower the tone of his speeches and the other institutions must not retreat from his attacks either. In other words: the temperature must remain high.

“And what’s the problem with that? Put yourself in the situation of the entrepreneur: if he sees that tone of the president and also sees inflation rising, the BC raising interest rates and raising capital and the reform agenda getting stuck… my feeling is that entrepreneurs will expect another a little [para investir]. In other words, we should not expect very robust economic growth. Given this, the ‘risk premium’ in Brazil will not close [diminuir]”, stated Castro.

Mehanna Mehanna, a partner at PHI Investimentos, points out that, in addition to the political scenario, abroad also had a negative impact on this date, especially with the fall of stock exchanges in Europe, mainly reflecting the uncertainties regarding the global economic recovery with the impact of the variant delta in the activity. However, the domestic news adds another major factor of concern for the market.

“It is worth stressing that, for the market, more than the right, left, Bolsonaro, Lula, the market values ​​predictability, being able to see the future, and yesterday’s demonstrations make the scenario even more uncertain and more turbulent”, evaluates Mehanna.

Another factor of concern, he emphasizes, is the assessment that the election climate has already begun, with the demonstrations setting the tone for the process next year.

“The fight between powers and the institutional political crisis must remain inflated. And this is negative because consensus, dialogue and cohesion are increasingly distant. In other words, being able to sew support becomes more and more expensive. Who loses in this political tug of war is the Brazilian economy and the Brazilian. This is because this tension further pushes away the prospect of union for the approval of more constructive agendas for the Brazilian economy, such as structural reforms, privatization, a more liberal economic policy, a concern with discussing and solving problems such as the water crisis, inflation, unemployment, they end up losing their due relevance”, he assesses.

For Mehanna, this is aggravated within a current scenario of worse than expected data for the Brazilian economy, with a slower recovery than was expected by specialists. “Trying to draw some positive lessons from this, this increase in radicalization makes room for a third way, which would be well regarded by the market. For now, there is no consolidated name to occupy this space, which is proving to be more and more opportune”, he assesses.

Cuts in projections

It should be noted that, even before the demonstrations, last week, market analysts have already started to cut projections for the Ibovespa, in the case of XP, which revised the expectation at the end of the year for the Ibovespa from 145 thousand to 135,000 points.

To InfoMoney, Caio Megale, chief economist at XP, pointed out that, with the government’s ability to pass reforms compromised, the uncertainty scenario increases, which could end up changing the spending ceiling to allow for more spending next year.

This would lead to a more pessimistic scenario for next year in economic terms, with GDP growing below 1%, the dollar at R$ 5.50 and Selic at 9.5%. XP’s base scenario, however, is that there will be no institutional rupture or breach of the ceiling, leading the GDP to rise 1.7% in 2022, the dollar to R$ 4.90 and Selic to 7.25%.

RB Investimentos, in turn, had cut the projection at the end of the year from 138 thousand points to 130 thousand points. For the middle of next year, the projection is 115 thousand, ending 2022 to 120 thousand, that is, a projected drop between 2021 and 2022 of 7.7%.

“The forecast is of a [próximo] bad year”, said Gustavo Cruz, strategist at RB Investimentos, citing a very polarized election scenario, leading businessmen to postpone investment plans and investors avoiding putting money in Brazil until the election is defined. Thus, it projects that, from the end of the first quarter until the election is defined, the Stock Exchange tends to walk sideways or even operate in a fall. See more by clicking here.

It should be noted, however, that, in a report released this Wednesday, Bank of America reiterated its strategic overweight exposure (above-average exposure) for Brazilian stocks in Latin America.

“Vaccination is progressing rapidly. Retailers’ revenues should recover in 2022, while malls show strong recovery data”, assess the strategists of the American bank, which once again increased the exposure to names related to the economic reopening.

Among the names mentioned by BofA, shopping malls such as Multiplan (MULT3), payments sector such as PagSeguro, whose shares are traded on Nasdaq, fuel distribution such as Vibra Energia (BRDT3) and consumption such as Lojas Renner (LREN3), Soma (SOMA3) and Natura (NTCO3), in addition to maintaining e-commerce names such as Mercado Livre, whose shares are traded on Nasdaq, and Magazine Luiza (MGLU3).

The general view, however, is that the balance of risks for Brazilian assets has increased, and market agents should closely monitor, in the short and medium term, upcoming political events, which should increasingly dominate the news as well. economic.

In the short term, pay attention to the voting agenda for reforms and to the speeches of the presidents of powers, such as that of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL) and the Senate Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG). Pacheco, after the demonstrations, canceled the Senate sessions scheduled to take place later this week, while Lira, speaking on Wednesday, said he saw no more room for “radicalism and excesses” and that it was time to “stop the climbs” of tensions. He also stated that he is open to talks and negotiations to calm the spirits between the Powers.

Luiz Fux, president of the Supreme Court, in turn, delivered a speech with a very critical tone during the afternoon, stating that offending the honor of ministers, inciting hate speech are undemocratic, illicit and intolerable practices. “No one will close this Court, we will keep it standing”, he pointed out, stating that the Supreme Court will also not tolerate threats from authorities for its decisions.

Another point is to monitor the movements of truck drivers. They already carried out on this fourth stoppage after the split regarding support for President Jair Bolsonaro. In all, 16 cities in 3 states – Santa Catarina, Paraná and Espírito Santo – registered some act, according to information from the Federal Highway Police.

In the medium term, investors will continue to follow the news and party movements about the presidential elections. For most analysts, having seen the already significant impact of the political agenda on investments, 2022 has already begun.

