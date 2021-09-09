Pregnant for the 2nd time, Kylie Jenner shows her belly and gets a kiss from her daughter

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are pregnant and expecting the couple’s second child

The businesswoman, model and digital influencer Kylie Jenner announced that she is pregnant again. Between comings, she and her boyfriend, the rapper Travis Scott, have been together since 2017.

Kylie and Scott already have a daughter together: little three-year-old Stormi Webster. The girl bears the singer’s real surname.

By publicizing the news, the businesswoman published a beautiful video on her social networks. In the record, she showed how the family’s reaction was when they heard that a Kardashian baby is coming!

The recording starts with the pregnancy test indicating positive. Soon after, moved, Scott hugs his girlfriend’s belly.

Next, she appears with her firstborn, Stormi, in an office. Upon seeing the ultrasound, the doctor indicates: “honestly, you are a few days away from a heartbeat.” As soon as the pregnancy is confirmed, Kylie starts to smile.

The influencer also filmed her mother Kris Jenner’s reaction. Little Stormi was responsible for breaking the news to her grandmother. In the video, the little girl appears delivering ultrasound photos. Upon discovering that her daughter is pregnant, Kris gets up to hug her.

In addition to the reactions, Kylie Jenner included a beautiful moment with her daughter. In it, Stormi appears kissing her mother’s belly. For now, she hasn’t released how many weeks she is.

The youngest of the Kardashian clan was congratulated by the family. On social media, Kris Jenner wrote: “crying again! What a special and wonderful blessing and gift that God has given you!”.

Older sister Kourtney Kardashian commented: “crying! This is so beautiful, my blessed sister.” While Kendall Jenner, another sister of Kylie, was emotional: “I can’t handle it”.

Some famous Brazilian women were also excited by the novelty. Actresses Larissa Manoela and Bruna Marquezine, presenter Sabrina Sato and ex-BBB Rafa Kalimann congratulated the couple.

Kylie Jenner, 24, is the youngest among the Kardashian sisters. The influencer has more than 260 million followers on its social networks.

