Pregnant with twins, Barbara Evans is accused of puffing out her belly and shoots: ”I got fat”

Pregnant, Barbara Evans (30) suffered accusations on the social network!

By showing the belly of her twin pregnancy, the model – who gained 14 kg with in vitro fertilization – was accused of being puffing up her belly.

About the reviews, she responded on her Instagram. “I’m not puffing out my belly, I’m 7 weeks and 5 days pregnant with twins. I really gained weight, it was five months of lots of hormones, steroids, and a lot of anguish”, began clarifying.

And continued: “I don’t see any problem with gaining weight and accepting myself the way I am. At the moment, I won’t think about any of this, then I’ll run after the loss. And I think people don’t talk about the “rest” because they don’t what really matters is the pregnancy. Kisses in your heart”.

Barbara Evans cried when she learned of the pregnancy

In recent days, the model was thrilled to discover that she was pregnant with Gustavo Theodoro (30). “I never thought this waiting was so difficult, but I have faith. I’m shaking from head to toe. My dream is to appear ‘pregnant’ written there”, he said.

Still on her social network, she delighted by showing off her belly and the twins’ ultrasound.





