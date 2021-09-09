Premiere, cast, seasons, story and more

Cowboy Bebop’s live-action series on Netflix will finally tell the acclaimed story created by director Shinichiro Watanabe, not only with an on-screen cast, but also aimed at Western audiences.

Scheduled for release in 2021 and the first information revealed, we’ve put together everything about Cowboy Bebop in this article, such as debut date, cast, seasons, history and more.

Cowboy Bebop debut

Cowboy Bebop’s live-action series is scheduled to premiere on November 19, 2021. The work will be released exclusively on Netflix.

John Cho as Spike Spiegel. Image: Geoffrey Short / Netflix

Cowboy Bebop Cast

John Cho as Spike Spiegel

Daniella Pineda as Faye Valentine

Mustafa Sharkir as Jet Black

Alex Hassell as Vicious

Elena Satine as Julia

For now, the talent responsible for playing Edward Wong Hau Pepelu Tivruski IV has yet to be revealed. Speaking to Polygon, showrunner André Nemec said, “People will be delighted when they watch the season.

Other actors in relevant roles were also revealed:

Geoff Stults as Chalmers

Tamara Tunie as Ana

Mason Alexander Park as Gren

Rachel House as Mao

Ann Troung and Hoa Xuande as Shin and Lin

Blessing Mokgohloa as Santiago

Molly Moriarty as Kimmie Black

Lucy Currey as Judy

How many episodes and seasons of Cowboy Bebop?

The live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop will have a season with a total of 10 episodes. Each episode will be about an hour long. Five episodes will be directed by Alex Garcia Lopez (Daredevil, The Witcher) and the other five by Michael Katleman (How to Get Away with Murder).

Recordings have already been completed.

Cowboy Bebop soundtrack

To the delight of fans, the soundtrack of the live-action adaptation will be led by Yoko Kanno. The artist is one of the main names behind the anime soundtrack, one of the most important points in the original work.

Cowboy Bebop Story

Cowboy Bebop’s live-action will be an adaptation of the cult anime created and directed by Shinichiro Watanabe. The work follows an excerpt from the life of Spike Spiegel, a former member of the Red Dragon Crime Syndicate who left his criminal life behind and became a bounty hunter. He, aboard the ship Bebop, works with Jet Black, a former police officer also converted into a bounty hunter.

Cowboy Bebop premiered in 1998. Image: Sunrise

During the journey, they meet Faye Valentine, a professional crook with a dark past, and hilarious hacker Edward — both characters join the Bebop crew, as well as Ein, a genetically modified Welsh corgi that makes him smarter than other dogs.

In addition to hunting for wanted by the authorities, the members of the ship end up getting involved in several parallel adventures, many of them that end up revealing more details about the melancholic and surprising pasts of the characters.

Cowboy Bebop Trailers

No trailer for Cowboy Bebop has been revealed so far.

Cowboy Bebop Images

Check out the first live-action footage of Cowboy Bebop:

Cowboy Bebop Expansion

Cowboy Bebop’s live-action on Netflix yielded a prequel novel written by Sean Cummings. Cowboy Bebop: A Syndicate Story: Red Planet Requiem will focus on Spike and Vicious’s syndicated relationship, before the protagonist became a bounty hunter.

