PRF records 67 trucker locks; class see political act

The PRF (Federal Highway Police) registered last night at least 117 blockades on federal highways in 14 states — of these, 12 had approaches to cargo vehicles.

The blockades began yesterday, during the September 7 coup acts called by President Jair Bolsonaro (no party), and continued throughout this Wednesday (8).

According to the Ministry of Infrastructure, in recent hours, two points were registered with total blockade in Rio Grande do Sul, which are being demobilized by the PRF. “Agents met at the identified locations and started the clearance procedure with the guidance to release anyone who wants to continue their journey,” said the folder’s bulletin.

Until 5:30 pm, acts had been registered on highways in Bahia, Espírito Santo, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Santa Catarina, Paraná, Maranhão, Rio Grande do Sul and presence on the Esplanada dos Ministérios. There are also reports of demonstrations in Rio de Janeiro. In the most recent bulletin, the ministry did not detail in which states the movement takes place.

The PRF-SP informed that there was the beginning of a demonstration in São José dos Campos, at km 154 of Dutra, towards RJ.

The ministry also informed that the acts are not organized by any sectorial entity of road freight transport and that the composition of the mobilizations is heterogeneous, “not limited to demands related to the category.”

According to the newspaper “O Estado de S. Paulo”, one of the leaders of the movement called patriotic truck drivers, Francisco Burgardt, also known as Chicão Caminhoneiro, informed that he will deliver a document to the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG) today. ), asking for the dismissal of ministers of the STF (Supreme Federal Court).

“The Brazilian people can no longer stand this moment that the country is going through through the imposing form that the STF has been positioning itself. The Brazilian people are here [Esplanada dos Ministérios] looking for a solution and we are only going to leave here with a solution in hand,” said Chicão, who heads the UBC (União Brasileira dos Truckeiros), in a video that circulates on social networks. According to him, the document will also be delivered to President Jair Bolsonaro. In video, Burgardt cites the 24-hour deadline for authorities to respond to the motion’s request.

The blockades carried out by truck drivers already worry even fuel distributors. Companies fear that there is a shortage of products such as gasoline and oil diesel in the next 12 hours on Wednesday, if the protests continue.

association sees political movement

In a note, NTC&Logística (National Association of Cargo Transport and Logistics) criticized the strike and said that “it is a movement of a political nature and dissociated even from the banners and claims of the category itself, so much so that it does not have the support of the National Confederation of Autonomous Transporters” .

“NTC is concerned about the roadblocks, which could cause serious inconvenience to the transport activity carried out by companies, with serious consequences for the supply of production and trade establishments, directly reaching the final consumer, of products of all kinds, including those of first need of the population such as food, medicine, fuel, etc,” says an excerpt of the statement.

“We hope that the authorities of the Federal Government and State Governments adopt the necessary measures to ensure that road freight transport companies fully exercise their right to come and go and to freely circulate on highways throughout the national territory, as an undeniable assumption to carry out the essential transport activity,” he continues.

Currently, NTC brings together, in addition to directly associated companies (about 2,354), more than 50 employers (federations, unions and specialized associations), representing about 15,000 companies that operate a fleet of more than 1.2 million trucks and create more than 2 million jobs.

*With information from Estadão Conteúdo