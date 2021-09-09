PRF works to normalize highways blocked by truck drivers – News

The Ministry of Infrastructure informed this Wednesday (8) that the PRF (Federal Highway Police) is working to demobilize road blocks carried out by truck drivers. The forecast, according to a press release from the folder, is to ensure free flow on the highways, with the tendency to end the mobilizations by midnight this Wednesday. The blockades began yesterday, during the 7 September demonstrations called by President Jair Bolsonaro.

According to information from the PRF, until 2:30 pm, blocked points were registered in four States, with most of them concentrated in the State of Santa Catarina. The other states were not informed, but, according to the ministry, the Police works in all the identified locations to ensure free flow.

“In all, 56 incidents were registered, with a concentration of people and attempts to stop the mobilizations for the total or partial blockade of highways during the last few hours”, says the note. “The PRF is located in all the identified locations and works to guarantee free flow with the tendency to end mobilizations until midnight on 09/09.”

The Ministry also informed that the acts are not organized by any sectorial entity of road freight transport and that the composition of the mobilizations is heterogeneous, “not limited to demands related to the category”.

The blockades carried out by truck drivers are already worrying fuel distributors who fear shortages in the markets. As shown by Broadcast, Grupo Estado’s real-time news system, companies fear that there will be a shortage of products such as gasoline and diesel oil in the next 12 hours on Wednesday. The most critical situation is in Santa Catarina and Mato Grosso, but some cities in other states already have a compromised supply.