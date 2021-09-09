PS Showcase: GoW Ragnarok and Last of Us 2 multiplayer will appear [RUMOR]

Sony will hold, this Thursday (09), at 5 pm (GMT), the PlayStation Showcase event. And according to rumors, it could be packed with good attractions, including news about God of War Ragnarok (provisional name) and the multiplayer mode of The Last of Us 2.

According to YouTube channel Moore’s Law is Dead, the Santa Monica Studio game could win its 1st gameplay video this afternoon. Also, Tom, as he is known, said that the title could possibly earn a release date. According to him, Sony’s previous expectation was to launch the game in the 3rd quarter of this year, which ended up not happening because of the coronavirus pandemic.

About the online mode of The Last of Us 2, content producer and leaker has stated that it is possible that there will be a revelation. The presentation of the possible Factions Mode was not confirmed 100% by Tom, however.

In addition, he also said that it is possible for players to see new information about Gran Turismo, Stray, Call of Duty and that “some little surprises” should appear too.

New PS5

In the same video, Tom said he had received information from Sony internal sources about the new PlayStation 5. The PS5 Pro (unofficial name) was already being planned and could reach the end of 2024 (perhaps the end of 2023, according to him). ).

He reports that among the possibilities discussed by Sony would be a console that would run in 8K, but that it would have to cost around US$ 700 (about R$ 3,600 at the current price), which would make the video game unfeasible for the Marketplace.

As well as the updated Xbox Series S that Tom revealed could be released, the PS5 Pro can also have a 6nm CPU.

So, how are your expectations for PlayStation Showcase? What about a possible new PS5? Let us know in the comments section below!