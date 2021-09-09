PSDB sees Bolsonaro’s crime of responsibility and announces opposition to government | Policy

The president of the Brazilian Social Democracy Party (PSDB), Bruno Araújo, said this Wednesday (8) that the acronym recognized that President Jair Bolsonaro had committed a crime of responsibility and announced the party’s formal opposition to the government.

The announcement was made after an extraordinary meeting of the Executive of the party that took place this Wednesday (8), after coup threats made by Bolsonaro to the Supreme Court (STF) during the act of 7th of September (see below).

“The PSDB is unanimous in acknowledging that there is a crime of responsibility, because all the possible constitutional limits of this relationship of coexistence have been crossed. Now, the construction and complexity of this process takes place from a political understanding of the benches in the Chamber and in the Senate,” said the party president.

Araújo also said that, “from a formal point of view”, the PSDB will make a “transition” from an “independent position” to “formalize the opposition position”.

“First, from a formal point of view, the PSDB will make a transition from the beginning of the government, when there was a position of independence, and the facts bring the PSDB to formalize the opposition position and call on all the central forces to make a confronting these authoritarian practices,” he stated.

The party president also said that an eventual impeachment process for President Jair Bolsonaro involves “several requirements”: in addition to the crime of responsibility, popular support and the willingness of the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira.

“It is good to remember that an eventual impeachment process involves several requirements. One of them is the crime of responsibility. Another is support in Congress, popular support. In other words: a set of temperatures and impressions that allow this. And this debate begins and at that moment, it is transferred to the legitimate political force of the party, which are the benches in the Chamber and in the Senate,” he said.

“Unanimous, no one contests the understanding of the crime of responsibility. When there is a discussion, it is whether there is a political environment today in the National Congress or whether there is sufficient support in public opinion or the willingness of the president of the Chamber of Deputies to open the process,” said Araújo.

In a statement, the PSDB stated that it began “the internal process of discussion on the practice of crimes of responsibility committed by the President of the Republic and the most efficient way to avoid the worsening of this crisis in people’s lives.”

President Jair Bolsonaro spoke in Brasília and São Paulo at demonstrations on September 7th.

In Brasília, Bolsonaro climbed in a sound car alongside ministers and attacked the Supreme Court.

“We cannot continue to accept that a specific person from the region of the three powers continues to barbarize our population. We cannot accept any more political arrests in our Brazil. Either the boss of that power frames yours or that power can suffer what we don’t want“, said the president.

In São Paulo, Bolsonaro said that he will no longer comply with decisions made by STF minister Alexandre de Moraes.

“To tell you that any decision made by Mr. Alexandre de Moraes, this president will no longer fulfill. The patience of our people has already run out, he still has time to ask for his cap and go about his own business. He, for us, it no longer exists,” said the president.

