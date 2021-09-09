Quina 5652 has no winner and prize accumulates at R$7.7 million

This Wednesday, September 8th, the draw for the Quina contest 5652 through live broadcasting on Caixa Lotteries social networks. Check the result: 16-43-49-52-73.

Winners of Quina contest 5652

Nobody was able to get the result of Quina contest 5652 right and the prize accumulated in BRL 7.7 million. However, 77 bets scored four numbers and won the amount of R$8,700 in the second lane.

Another 5,500 tickets were awarded R$180 for matching three dozen. In addition, in the last track, 144,300 tickets matched two dozen and will receive R$3.84.

How to receive Quina’s award today?

All prizes from today’s Quina 5652 results can be redeemed at Caixa branches by presenting the RG and CPF. However, if it is less than R$1,903.98, another option is to withdraw from the lottery stores. Online players can request transfer of the prize to a Mercado Pago account.

The deadline to redeem is up to 90 calendar days from the drawing of Quina Contest 5652.

next draw

The Quina contest 5653 draw will be held from 8:00 pm (Brasilia time) this Thursday, September 9th. Bets can be placed up to one hour before the draw, at 7 pm, at lotteries or electronic channels: Loterias Caixa application or website.