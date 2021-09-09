RAM 1000 is Fiat Toro with the old E.torQ 1.8 in South America

Chile, Colombia, Peru and the Dominican Republic will soon receive the RAM 1000, a monocoque body double pickup that we know well, the Fiat Toro. With the exception of the first, other countries can now reserve the product.

The RAM 1000 is ahead of rival Ford Maverick, seeking to pave its way across Latin America, a desirable target for Hermosillo’s unibody pickup. However, the Stellantis pickup lacks an important detail: engine.

Although Toro for Mercosur comes with the strong GSE 1.3 Turbo engine, 180 hp in gasoline and 185 hp in ethanol, weighing 27.9 kgfm, the RAM pickup goes far from this proposal by admitting only the old E.torQ 1.8.

Remembering Dodge in markets like Mexico and Venezuela, RAM disappoints with its 1000 that has only 130 horsepower in an aspirated engine that works overtime here. The torque is no more than 17.3 kgfm and the gearbox is six-speed automatic.

Diesel? No chance for the Latino hermanos… The offer is only on the gasoline Toro, that is, RAM 1000. In Colombia, at least, it costs 105,990,000 pesos or R$ 146.5 thousand.

Visually updated as here, the pickup truck manufactured in Goiana-PE features a safety package with traction and stability controls, as well as a ramp start assistant and seven airbags (Latin NCAP is watching…).

It also has Uconnect multimedia with an 8.4 or 10.1 inch screen and a 7 inch TFT display cluster between the analog displays. Automatic air conditioning, electric trio, electric steering and other comfort features are on board.

There are no more advanced driver assistance items in the ADAS package, for example. So, in this way, the RAM 1000 presents itself in the Latin markets, thus expanding the reach of Fiat Toro, more centered so far in Brazil.

Around here, however, it will soon have the company of Nova Chevrolet Montana, which will be the first player to face it, if Ford does not put Maverick on the market before that. VW Tarok, on the other hand, according to rumors, will take a while…