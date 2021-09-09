Real Madrid elects Lewandowski as ‘plan B’ to Haaland

Forward Erling Haaland is one of Real Madrid’s main goals for next season. Aware of the difficulty in getting the contract, however, the merengue club is already working with a “plan B” in case it fails to bring the Norwegian ace.

And, according to the newspaper ‘As’, the club has defined none other than Robert Lewandowski – the current best player in the world – as a target if he does not get Haaland’s release.

The Polish striker has recently indicated that he would be open to leaving Bayern in search of new challenges, as he feels he has achieved everything he could with the German club – including last season beating Gerd Müller’s record for most goals in one. same edition of the Bundesliga.

With a contract until mid-2023, Lewandowski has a market value currently estimated at 60 million euros (R$378 million). The fact that the player is only a year away at the time of the next summer window could weigh on Bayern accepting a possible deal.

Real Madrid promises to be one of the great protagonists of the next transfer window of the European summer, in August 2022. After “saving” in recent seasons, the Spanish club is willing to open its coffers and set up a “supertime”. In addition to Haaland or Lewandowski, the meringues should also look for Kylian Mbappé and Paulo Pogba.