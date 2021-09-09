Recife starts applying the third dose of the vaccine against covid-19 on Thursday

Vaccination with the third dose of the vaccine against covid-19 will start this Thursday (9), in the city of Recife. The announcement was made by Mayor João Campos (PSB), who explained that immunization with the booster dose will start for elderly people living in long-term institutions. In total, almost 800 elderly people must be assisted at this stage.

“We are going to do it the same way as was done with the first and second doses, putting mobile teams from the Health Department going to all these long-term institutions in our city, ensuring safe vaccination for the elderly,” said the mayor .

As directed by the Ministry of Health, the booster dose will preferably be made with the immunizing agent from Pfizer, regardless of the vaccine applied in the first and second doses.

The combination of vaccines is recommended by the ministry after studies, approved by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), prove that the immune response against covid-19 is not compromised by the interchangeability of immunizing agents.

Across the country, at first, only seniors over 70 years old and immunosuppressed may receive the third dose for now. The interval between the second and third dose needs to be at least six months for the elderly, and 21 days for the immunosuppressed. The immunizing agent used to apply this third dose will be exclusively that of Pfizer.

What are immunosuppressed?

The immune system is responsible for protecting humans from viruses, bacteria and other agents that try to enter their bodies. However, some people this protection may not work perfectly. As a result, they are considered immunosuppressed.

These people can be born with an immune system failure due to congenital diseases or they can acquire secondary immunodeficiencies, such as patients with HIV, people being treated for cancer or those who have had a transplant and need immunosuppressants for the rest of their lives.