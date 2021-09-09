Record reveals the participants of ‘A Fazenda 13’

Record used ‘Hoje em Dia’ to reveal the first names of the 13th edition of the reality ‘A Fazenda’. The new season opens on September 14th and will be led by Adriane Galisteu.







Adriane Galisteu will present ‘Fazenda 13’ Photo: Playback/RecordTV

The name of the 21st pawn will be chosen in a popular vote. See below who is already confirmed:

Victor Pecoraro

Actor Victor Pecoraro, who has already made soap operas on Globo, was the first to be announced by the Barra Funda station. In the last elections, the heartthrob tried to be elected as councilor, but was unsuccessful.

little mussun

Mussunzinho, son of Mussum, from Trapalhões, and who participated in the soap operas ‘A Força do Querer’ (2017) and ‘Bom Sucesso’ (2019), on TV Globo, is another confirmed name.

Liziane Gutierrez

The first woman announced was Liziane Gutierrez, a former Miss Butt candidate, who argued with police officers after being caught at a clandestine party in São Paulo during the pandemic.

Borel

Singer Nego do Borel is another well-known name in the reality show’s cast. The funkeiro has accumulated controversy this year. First, he was accused of transphobia by Luisa Marilac and then of assault by ex-girlfriend Duda Reis.

More information in moments.