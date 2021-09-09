Renato Gaúcho may be without two holders for the match in São Paulo, says the newspaper

Renato Gaúcho may need to break his head to call Flamengo for the match against Palmeiras, which takes place next Sunday (12), at Allianz Parque. According to information published by the newspaper The day, Filipe Luís did not train with the squad this week and can be left out of the confrontation that officially opens the return of Brasileirão.

The diary points out that the left-back is doubtful for the away game after feeling muscle pain that prevented him from participating in field activities.

If the holder is not in the group against Palmeiras, the tendency is for Renê to be his replacement in the match. Young Ramon and Italo, who are part of the under-20 team, were called by the coaching staff for training in the main squad and may appear as an option for the coaching staff.

Besides Filipe Luís, Flamengo could be without Bruno Henrique for the match in São Paulo. The striker is still recovering from a muscle injury in his right thigh and, according to the newspaper O Dia, has been doing ‘works supervised by physiotherapists in the field’.

The Rio daily points out in the same report that the 27 shirt ‘has remote chances of being available’.

Flamengo is the 5th place in the Brazilian Championship, with 31 points in 16 rounds, three less compared to other teams that have already closed the first round of the competition. The team from Gávea beat Palmeiras 1-0 in the confrontation between the clubs at the opening of the tournament.