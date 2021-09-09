Researchers identify radio signal emitted from the center of the galaxy

Researchers have identified the regular and highly polarized emission of a radio signal from the center of the galaxy. She was seen six times between January and September 2020. The study was published in The Astrophysical Journal. The signal transmission was 888 MHz with a degree of polarization is 25%, considered high.

The detection was carried out from the Pathfinder telescope, located at the Murchison Radio Astronomy Observatory in Western Australia. The study was continued between November 2020 and February 2021, with the MeerKAT telescope, located in South Africa, with an interval of 4 to 6 weeks. However, the sign was no longer identified. The detection source in the galaxy reached a peak flux density of 5.6 mJy (equivalent to approximately 50 MHz) in the period.

It was still highly circularly polarized and 80% linearly polarized. But it quickly disappeared within a day. “We discussed possible identifications including a low-mass star or substellar object with extremely low infrared luminosity, a pulsar with amplified scattered pulses, a magnetic transient, or a radio transient from the Galactic Center,” the researchers explain.

“None of these fully explain the observations, which suggests they may represent part of a new class of objects being discovered through radio imaging surveys,” they conclude.