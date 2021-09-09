Rger Guedes talks about the goal and celebrates his debut for Corinthians; see video

Róger Guedes needed 85 minutes to score his first goal with the Corinthians shirt. The striker scored a free kick, 40 minutes into the second half, the goal that prevented Corinthians’ defeat against Juventude ensured a 1-1 draw on his debut for the new club. The player talked about the moments leading up to the crash.

“I saw that it was a good foul to hit. Luan was going to hit and I asked him to please take it. I wanted to have taken the first one Fagner hit, but he and Luan were also training fouls. I felt it was time to hit, it was dangerous. I saw that he left the corner open and I was happy with the kick,” he revealed, in a video released by Corinthians on Facebook – see below.

Neo Química Arena has been a place of joy for Guedes since the beginning of his career as a player. It was at the Corinthians stadium that he scored his first goal as a professional, playing for Criciúma in 2014, against Timão himself. On Tuesday night, the stadium was also the scene of his second free-kick in his career, the first on Brazilian soil.

“Here in Brazil it was the first foul. In China I had one, in 2019, in a championship in Hong Kong. Gil was present, it was a beautiful goal”, recalled the striker.

Despite the victory that did not come, Róger Guedes positively evaluated his first appearance for Corinthians, said he felt good on the field, both in his physical conditioning and in the pace of the game.

“It was a debut the way I dreamed, in one part. I wanted to debut with goals, which is important, but I just needed a victory to debut with the right foot. But ok, I felt very good in the individual part and in the physical part . I worked very well during that week and in the eight months I was not playing,” said the player.

See the video released by Corinthians

See more on: Corinthians Facebook and Rger Guedes.