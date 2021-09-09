Richard comments on Tiago Nunes’ work with Ceará goalkeepers: ‘a little different system’ – Play

One of the main highlights of Ceará in Serie A of the Brazilian Championship, the goalkeeper Richard should “introduce” himself more to the game with coach Tiago Nunes. In a press conference granted this Wednesday (8), the archer commented on the work developed by the new Alvinegro commander with the team’s goalkeepers.

“On a daily basis, Tiago (Nunes) has included goalkeepers in some work with top athletes. He has been talking a lot. It’s a system a little different from what Guto used to play, where goalkeepers participate more, but there isn’t nothing special. What he’s been doing is inserting the goalkeeper a little more into the game. We’ve adapted that.”

Richard also explained what the Alvinegro fans can expect against Grêmio, on Sunday (13th), at 11 am, at Arena do Grêmio, in Porto Alegre.

“Tiago Nunes focuses a lot on passing, on construction plays. We back there (goalkeeper and defenders) will have more options for passing through his system. I hope we can put in the games what we are training these days.”

Without having won any away home victory in Serie A of the Brazilian Championship, Richard reported that the group assumed the responsibility of “making great games and winning” and that the hope is that it will be against Grêmio.

“We know that the Brazilian Championship is very difficult, but we are able to beat any team away from home. Ceará has been very well placed on the national scene, the teams have respected us a lot when they come to play here or when we are going to play away from home , and we take on this responsibility to make great games and win. Hopefully it’s the next game!”