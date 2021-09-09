Rigoni does physical work in São Paulo, and Arboleda advances in recovery | São Paulo

Striker Emiliano Rigoni was left out of the ball work carried out by the São Paulo squad this Wednesday morning, at the Barra Funda CT. The Argentine had the company of Arboleda and full-back Welington in physical preparation.

Rigoni did a job apart from the cast, who did a technical training in the morning. Jonathan Calleri and Gabriel, new reinforcements of the club, participated in the activity led by Hernán Crespo.

The Argentine, Arboleda and Welington made a physical circuit, which also featured a stage with the ball. The focus of activity shifted to speed, intensity and direction.

1 of 2 Arboleda made progress in his recovery and worked with physical preparation — Photo: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc.net Arboleda made progress in his recovery and worked with physical preparation — Photo: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc.net

In addition to the trio, Crespo also did not have Marquinhos. The young man also did work in the field, but still with physiotherapists. Willian was active at Reffis this Wednesday morning

+ Read more news about São Paulo

Rigoni, Arboleda and Welington have three more works to be available to Hernán Crespo. São Paulo returns to the field only on Sunday, at 20:30 (GMT), to face Fluminense, at Maracanã, for the Brasileirão.

Check out Calleri’s press conference at São Paulo

On the field, the coaching staff divided the squad in two, reinforced by under-20 players. Defenders prioritized marking and leaving the game, while midfielders and forwards competed for competitive activity in a reduced field.

Before the trip to Rio de Janeiro, scheduled for Saturday afternoon, Tricolor trains this Thursday, starting at 10:30 am (Brasilia time), again at the Barra Funda CT.