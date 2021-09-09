RiMS – Review – Realism on two wheels • Eurogamer.pt

Created by Italian Race Ward Studio, RiMS is the new franchise edited by Nacon, which intends to take the term simulation very far in driving the fastest motorcycles on the market. It’s true that two-wheel thrill enthusiasts have for years never counted on many weighty alternatives to the official Moto GP game and Milestone’s Ride. But the situation seems to be changing, and the support of the community in TT Isle of Man (also edited by Nacon) contributed to that, the game that reproduces the incidences, in official terms, of one of the most resistant competitions in the motorcycling, and also one of the most lethal.

Rims is a game quite different from other contenders of the same genre. Although it sponsors a series of events in multiple competition races, it is in the aspect of the simulation that it stands out the most, to the point of taking the minutiae and detail of all the details and parts of the bike very far. For fans and connoisseurs of two wheels, this game seems to be assertive. Lovers of arcade experiences, more simplified and aimed at immediate fun, may find themselves facing a game based on too much detail and information to the point of creating a kind of collapse of expectations.

But it’s in driving that things start to get tougher than usual. Simulation is also the watchword from the very first moment, as we tune the bike to the track and describe the first corners mounted on it. Tuning affects track performance, so mechanical knowledge is essential in order to extract the best results. Even at the intermediate level of difficulty, Rims offers a very demanding driving experience, capable of punishing the player for the slightest mistake, yet quite genuine. As a new offer in motorcycle driving, Rims exacerbates realism, detaches itself from the usual formulas of the genre, even in the small details, and above all in the technical sphere, granting room for progression for a future iteration.

The details and details of each piece placed on a motorcycle are accurately presented.

Few but good, and full of details A crucial factor in the experience, however, is the amount of time spent in the garage or workshop examining the multiple relevant parts of the bike; from the tires to the engine, passing through the suspensions, discs and brake pads, in order to notice if there is accumulated wear and the need to change the most used parts, resorting to the proper tuning before exiting to the track. It is a game concept taken to the extreme, which I have said before and I repeat, forces the need to take an interest in these details, which exist in real life, which now only motorcycling fans can find validity in a thorough experience. Much of this work is carried out by mechanics or engineers, but always with the knowledge of the pilot, often who provides the feedback. RiMS Studio: Race Ward Studio

PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series S/X, Switch For those who like: TT Isle of Man, Moto GP One point to be taken into account is the lack of diversity in motorcycles. Not even the amount of clues can rank above average. However, as far as the two-wheel machines are concerned, they are all presented in maximum detail and detail. They are true sporting beauties, with pure and maximum performance, true queens of the asphalt. Ducati Panigale V4 R 2020, Honda CBR1000RR ABS 2019 and Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR 2019, are some of the pearls present. Its roar on track is phenomenal, as are the reactions. From corner entry and acceleration, everything seems to play to our heart and our expertise. With the slightest amount of risk, whether it’s a late braking or a badly calculated trajectory, we can end up in the gravel, while the bike bounces in front of us. The acquisition of equipment is part of the evolution process, technical improvements that enable an increase in performance on the track, with a reflection in terms of times, braking and adherence to the asphalt. A curious detail is that many of the parts placements are made in the garage and follow a QTE-type command scheme, which involves pointing and turning the analog sticks and, at the same time, pressing certain buttons or direction on the d-pad. It’s a bit strange process because we’re not actually actually replacing the parts but allowing time for them to be replaced. Then, there is the entire process of analysis and on-track verification, with the new setup, to see if the changes were well implemented. These are dead moments. Sometimes we just want to jump out onto the track and run, but all this preparatory work is essential. Another point to be taken into account is the real-time observation of the wear of the different components of the motorcycle. It is thus possible to pause the race and check each different segment for immediate data analysis. All very meticulous and pointed to the detail, to the point that many of these data are provided with the achievement of objectives.

Interior perspective increases the feeling of speed.

A calendar consisting of multiple competitions The career mode, or entry into competition, presupposes the achievement of good results, which gives us not only financial resources to maintain and modify the bike, but also access to later tournaments and competitions. For each competition there is a series of goals to achieve, whether it’s a quick lap or a certain position on the leaderboard. The best are awarded, but because of the greater difficulty in keeping the bike on track, the task turns out to be much more complicated to achieve. We start with a bike of nine of your choice, we enter traditional races, circuit type or simply special time trials, sections from one point to another, of the Isle of Man type. In this challenge there are some very interesting tracks, especially the inaugurated ones on day-to-day roads, mountainous routes with tight curves where it is more difficult to hold the power of motorcycles. On closed tracks, we find some well-known circuits, such as Zolder and Nurburgring, but circuit tracks do not abound. There is a race in Lisbon, which passes through the old Formula 1 route, in the fifties, in Monsanto, which is worth discovering. With races available for up to 10 players online, multiplayer ensures a range of tests and competitions, between “time trials” and leaderboards. Split screen is also a possibility from the moment you invite another person to races in front of the same screen. As far as gameplay is concerned, the behavior of the bikes is quite realistic and demanding, from the outset to the intermediate level of difficulty, and you can then choose to increase or decrease the assists. There are several perspectives, indoors or further away in the third person, passing through the dizzying view of the helmet, which is more difficult to control the bike. In visual terms, it cannot be said that RiMS ensures the highest level, evidencing an aspect more between generations than for a new generation. The point that definitely stands out from this experience on two wheels is the development it provides in terms of simulation, taking the concept of evolution and development of a motorbike for competition on track and on common roads as a precept. It is a more realistic game and, by reflex, more demanding, although it has some limitations, especially in terms of content. The existing tracks and bikes are not plentiful, so the laps on the same tracks and sections accumulate. On the other hand, there is still room for progression in terms of performance, not without small bugs. I would say that it makes a great start, as an alternative product, designed for lovers of two wheels and as an option the TT Isle of Man. The paradox of the QTE’s is a factor to review in an upcoming edition, as well as achieving a more consolidated production.