Roberto Carlos after Dudu Braga’s death: ‘He’s my great idol’

Roberto Carlos shared a video on social media after the death of his son Dudu Braga at the age of 52 as a result of a treatment for peritoneum cancer.

“My son is my biggest idol,” said the artist in one of the videos with old images posted on Instagram.

“I have a great idol in my life: my son. Dudu is fantastic. It’s great,” stated Roberto Carlos during an interview.

The artist also shared a sequence of photos in which he appears alongside his son. “Dudu, you are unforgettable and irreplaceable for us. See you soon”, says the caption of the post.

Dudu was admitted to Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, in São Paulo. “The patient underwent a series of treatments for chemotherapy and surgery,” reported a medical report that confirmed the death.

Dudu shared the diagnosis of cancer in September last year in a publication on social networks. In addition, he has already undergone two other treatments to treat pancreatic cancer in 2019.

In July of this year, he explained that doctors came to change the chemotherapy after finding that there was neither regression nor progression of the tumor.

Famous people used social media to mourn the death of Roberto Carlos’ son. Boninho, Tom Cavalcante, Galvão Bueno and other personalities highlighted the sadness caused by the news.

Roberto Carlos’ press office confirmed the UOL that the wake will be reserved for the family.