Roberto Carlos participates in the wake and funeral of his son Dudu Braga in SP: ‘Very shaken and inconsolable’

The wake of broadcaster and music producer Dudu Braga, son of singer Roberto Carlos, takes place this Thursday morning (9/9) in an undisclosed location in São Paulo. The funeral will take place at 11:00 am, at Cemitério do Araçá, also in São Paulo.

Career: Son of Roberto Carlos, victim of cancer, Dudu Braga switched from surfing to drums when he lost his sight completely

According to the artist’s press advisor, who accompanied him on the route between Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo this Thursday, Roberto Carlos is “very shaken and inconsolable”. This morning, the singer participates in his son’s wake, in a ceremony restricted to a few family members. He’s been silent since early.

– Dudu had been treated for cancer for the last year, but he had been having positive results. Then (the news of the death) it was something that took the family by surprise. Roberto is very shaken – says the advisor. — Roberto and Dudu spoke to each other always, always. Every day, more than once a day, the two talked on the phone. They were very close indeed. Dudu accompanied his father in everything. He was that son who was always at his father’s side.

Grief: Roberto Carlos has already faced other painful losses: mother, women and children; remember

A frequent presence at his father’s shows, Dudu Braga, christened Roberto Carlos Braga Segundo (which earned him the nicknames Dudu and Segundinho), is the result of the King’s first marriage to Cleonice Rossi. He had been fighting an irreversible cancer of the peritoneum, the membrane that surrounds the abdominal wall, since September 2020. In 2019, Dudu had already undergone two treatments for pancreatic cancer.

Homage: Roberto Carlos composed music for Dudu Braga when his son was still a child and was undergoing eye surgery

He was admitted to Hospital Albert Einstein, in São Paulo. The 52-year-old broadcaster leaves his wife Valeska, to whom he had been married for 17 years and had Laura, 5 years old. He is also the father of 22-year-old Giovanna and 17-year-old Gianpietro, children from a previous relationship with the producer.

‘RC in the Vein’

Visually impaired, Dudu was born with glaucoma — a disease that causes irreversible blindness — and underwent seven surgeries in childhood. He also wrote columns in music magazines, played drums and had a band called “RC na Veia” in honor of his singer-songwriter father.

Filmography: Visually impaired, Dudu Braga participated in the soap opera ‘América’ as a program host

Dudu in family Photo: Instagram playback

Graduated in Advertising, Dudu was also a music producer, broadcaster and journalist. For over ten years, he hosted the program “As songs that you made for me”, with songs by his father, a hit on Nativa and Jangadeiro FM radios. On television, he participated in Rede Globo’s soap opera “América” ​​and presented the programs “Ressoar” — on Rede Record —, “Vida em Movimento” — on TV Cultura — and “Sentidos” — on TV Gazeta and Net Cidade . In 2002, he won a Grammy as a music producer.

Dudu was also dedicated to social actions. In addition to being one of the founders of the NGO “Meninos do Morumbi”, he was a collaborator in the foundations “Laramara” – Brazilian Association for Assistance to People with Visual Impairment – and “Dorina Nowill for the blind”, even being elected personality of the year in social responsibility by Época Magazine, in 2005.