Roberto Carlos’ son is veiled in São Paulo

The wake of Dudu Braga, who died yesterday at the age of 52 as a result of a cancer of the peritoneum, was held this morning in the city of São Paulo. The ceremony was restricted to friends and family at the Funeral Home space, in the Bela Vista neighborhood, in São Paulo.

According to Whom, the wake included a mass performed by Father Antonio Maria. Yesterday, the UOL confirmed that the ceremony would only include people close to Dudu Braga.

Father Antônio Maria at Dudu Braga’s wake in São Paulo Image: Amauri Nehn/Brazil News

Roberto Carlos’ son was admitted to Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, in São Paulo.

Dudu shared the diagnosis of cancer in September last year in a publication on social networks. In addition, he has already undergone two other treatments to treat pancreatic cancer in 2019.

In July of this year, he explained that doctors came to change the chemotherapy after finding that there was neither regression nor progression of the tumor.

