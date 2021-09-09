Rodrigo Caio does his first training session with the rest of the Flamengo team

Defender should be among those listed for the match this Sunday (12), against Palmeiras, for the 20th round of the Brazilian Championship.

One of the most important players in the current squad Flamengo is the defender Rodrigo Caio. But what haunts him are the constant injuries, which have taken him out of matches over the past two seasons. The last time the shirt 3 was on the field was on July 25, in a 5-1 rout over São Paulo.

Since then, coach Renato Gaúcho has used several different defensive duos, especially the one with Gustavo Henrique and Léo Pereira, who performed well in the valid matches for the Campeonato Brasileiro, Copa Libertadores and Copa do Brasil. Bruno Viana, in turn, failed a lot, and did not fall in the favor of the fans.

As reported by the reporter Fred Huber, from the GE website, Rodrigo Caio returned to training with his teammates on the morning of this Wednesday (8), and should be related to the match this weekend. Flamengo will face Palmeiras this Sunday (12), at Allianz Parque, at 4 pm (Brasilia time).

He will be evaluated in the activities that precede the game, seeking to assess whether or not he is able to start the match and, consequently, act in the 90 minutes. Flamengo is active in the search for a defender who can make up for Rodrigo Caio’s absence. The most talked about name is David Luiz, who has been without a club since he left Arsenal.

Another one who is close to returning is Bruno Henrique, who is recovering from a grade 2 injury to his right thigh, and is doing a job on his own, under the supervision of physiotherapists. Rubro-Negro lives the expectation of the debut of striker Kenedy, who came on loan from Chelsea.