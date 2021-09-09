Rumor: Titanfall 2 may have a security hole that allows invasion on any platform

Facebook

Titanfall 2 has had a history of problems lately. However, the issue may now have become much more serious.

According to users of the game’s official server on Discord and also reports from others on Twitter, the game may be in a state of compromised security. Apparently, if hackers gain access to the server with the Stryder control panel, which is also used for Apex Legends where such unauthorized access has happened before, the game would become a gateway to any malicious activity if the app is open.

Users are already reporting that the game is crashing when trying to join online matches. Also, as seen in the image below, the recommendation is not to open the game or even uninstall the application.

Respawn Entertainment hasn’t officially communicated this yet.