Ryzen 5000 CPUs are getting cheaper with the arrival of Intel Alder Lake

You AMD Ryzen 5000 CPUs are getting cheaper as the release date of the new generation of rivals approaches Intel Core and more processors arrive in stocks. The price drop is happening in the US and Europe – including former EU member England. new generation of Intel, a Alder Lake, will be presented on October 27th.

The Overclock 3D website reported that the AMD Ryzen 5000 processors are getting cheaper in recent days. Including the CPUs are costing less than the original launch price. While prices are falling faster in Europe, in the United States the values ​​of the AMD Ryzen 5000 fall more slowly.

In England, the Ryzen 9 5900X is 74 pounds cheaper than its release, costing 450.00 Elizabeths II. To compare, the Ryzen 7 5800X was released for £428.99. including this CPU it now comes out for £354.79. In Germany the price drop is similar. O Ryzen 7 suffered a 16% reduction in price, standing at 379 euros. O Ryzen 9 5900X it now costs 489 euros.



In order: Ryzen 9 5950X, 7 5800X, 5 5600X in Europe. Source: Videocardz/Geilzhals

In the United States only the Ryzen 9 5900X there was no drop in prices. On the contrary: it increased by 7% ($589). The biggest reduction was from Ryzen 7 5800X, 12%. Ryzen 5 comes out for $273, Ryzen 7 US$394.00, Ryzen 9 9590X $749.



In order: Ryzen 9, 7, 3in the United States. Source: Videocardz/PCPartPicker

It’s in Brazil?

Using the Observatory’s spreadsheet of CPU, this drop in prices did not reach us AMD Ryzen 5000 cataloged. O Ryzen 5 5600X is with the same average price on the three sites analyzed (date today, September 8), 1729.90. already the Ryzen 7 5800X it costs between 2639 and 2649 reais. You Ryzen 9 5950X are approaching or passing the 5,000.

The new AMD and Intel processors

Starting with who will arrive first: o Intel Alder Lake will be presented at the event Intel Innovation, which takes place on the 27th and 28th of October this year. Rumors indicate that only the K-series will be released in 2021, with the others arriving at CES 2022. The 12th Generation of CPUs Intel will bring the hybrid core technology.



O AMD Ryzen 6000 will be an improved line of Ryzen 5000 that will use the technology of 3D cache. It was expected that the OMG present these CPUs in 2022, but now new rumors indicate that they could arrive later this year or the end of 2021.

