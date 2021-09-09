Sandy admits to having a difficult personality and difficulties in the relationship with her husband: ‘It’s not easy’





Sandy reported with great sincerity about his personal life with the singer Lucas Lima, in a conversation about self-knowledge on the Seja Seu channel, conceived and presented by Brunno Rangel and Marcelo Feitosa.

The star commented on how they both have strong personalities and stressed the need to find a happy medium for the relationship to work. In addition, he pointed out the importance of music in this process.

“We have very different personalities and we adjust within these differences. I say that we are two beaks that kiss each other. We make this fit happen,” he began.

“Lucas and I are Aquarius and Libra, it’s not easy, but it’s possible. We’re forced to learn every day, otherwise it doesn’t fit, we don’t get comfortable. We’ve already put this to music because it makes us want to talk about it. Artists need to express themselves, even to do this exercise, just like therapy. Music is a very important therapeutic process, especially those who compose,” he said.