Santander Brasil buys real estate online; Azul’s traffic data, news from Minerva, Suzano and more

SAO PAULO – Corporate news has among the highlights the news from Santander Brasil, Minerva, Aeris, Suzano, among other highlights. Check out what to look out for:

Santander Brazil (SANB11)

On Wednesday, Santander Brasil announced the purchase of the online real estate agency Apê11, expanding its bet on the real estate financing segment.

The deal, for an undisclosed amount, involves the purchase of shares and a capital increase and will give the bank a 90% stake in the startup. “The digital platform will allow us to accelerate the development of integrated solutions for the real estate market,” said the director of real estate business at Santander Brasil, Sandro Gamba, in a statement.

Minerva announced on Wednesday that it plans to invest $3 million in fintech agricultural Traive, as part of the startup’s new funding round. In all, Traive hopes to raise US$ 15 million in the market with the round, informed Minerva.

fintech works to develop credit models for the agricultural sector, to facilitate rural producers’ access to financial products.

Currently, the startup operates in Brazil and the United States, with solutions for commodity chains such as soy, corn, cotton, sugarcane, coffee and wheat.

The supplier of equipment for wind generation Aeris signed a R$ 1.6 billion contract with Nordex Energy for the manufacture of wind blades. The agreement will remain in effect until the end of 2023, and will result in a net increase in the potential of orders covered by long-term contracts in the amount equivalent to 2.0 gigawatts (GW).

The agreement provides for the conversion of two existing and contracted production lines to a blade model that serves wind turbines with power greater than 5 megawatts (MW). There is also the forecast to install a new production line using the same model of equipment.

Movida priced its bond offer on the foreign market totaling US$ 300 million with yield at the rate of 5.25% per year and maturing in 2031. The notes represent an additional issue and will join those of February this year, when it was raised $500 million. The funding will be used for investments and debt refinancing.

Suzano confirmed the issuance of sustainable bonds with a principal value of US$500 million by its subsidiary Suzano Austria. The bonds have a rate of 2.70% per annum and a coupon of 2.50% per annum, paid semiannually, on the 15th of March and September of each year, as of March 15, 2022 and maturing in 15 September 2028. The settlement of the operation is scheduled for September 13 of this year.

Azul released an operational preview for August, recording a 176.9% increase in passenger traffic on domestic flights compared to the same month in 2020. The international segment, on the other hand, had a drop in the number of passengers, 78.6% below that of August 2019. Compared to August last year, however, the volume of passengers was 125% higher.

CCR provided clarification to the market about a news published in the Valor Econômico newspaper, called “Invepar seeks partner for Guarulhos airport”. The company informed that “the CCR Group is always analyzing new business opportunities that allow it to strengthen its leadership position and its qualified growth”.

“On this date, however,” he said in a statement to the market the night before, “there is no negotiation in progress between the company, Invepar and its shareholders regarding the subject matter of said news, as well as no proposal was made by the company”.

