Santos: Fábio Carille has his first act as fish technician and the web gets excited: ‘At last someone saw it’

The coach Fabio Carille, announced as the replacement of Fernando Diniz last Wednesday (08), had his first act as coach of Santos. According to information from journalist Lucas Musetti, from Gazeta Esportiva website, the former Corinthians player asked to hire a defensive midfielder for Alvinegro Praiano.

Carille should meet the cast this Thursday (09), but sees Camacho as an advanced player. As revealed by Musetti, the commander understands that Vinicius Balieiro is the only ‘head of the area’, but looks for another alternative.

The technician’s request encouraged Santos fans on the web. “Hallelujah, already shows you know the cast,” wrote a Twitter user. “At last someone saw it (the team’s problem),” analyzed another.

It is worth noting that the debut of Carille under the command of Peixe is scheduled for next Saturday (11), against Bahia, in Vila Belmiro. The confrontation takes place at 9 pm (GMT), by Brasileirão.