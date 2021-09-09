Santos has already provoked new coach Carille after a loss to Corinthians: ‘Despises the ball’

O saints announced this Wednesday (8) the hiring of coach Fabio Carille for the vacancy of Fernando Diniz, who left the team’s command last Sunday (September 5). The agreement with the new coach runs until the end of 2022.

In Brazil, Carille has a vast recent history in rival Corinthians by winning three São Paulo Championships (2017, 2018 and 2019), in addition to the 2017 Brazilian Championship.

It was precisely in one of these moments as coach of Corinthians that Carille received a nudge from Santos after a classification suffered over Peixe, in the semifinals of the 2019 Campeonato Paulista.

After winning 2-1 in Itaquera in the first leg of that state’s semifinal, Corinthians was ‘crushed’ by Santos at Pacaembu, in the duel of the return. Under a heavy rain, Peixe submitted 25 times, having been 11 in goal, against no sure submission by Timão.

The match marked a great performance by goalkeeper Cássio, who held the Santos blitz. On the other hand, in attack, Corinthians was inoperative and practically couldn’t build goalscoring opportunities.

Even with so much pressure, Santos only managed to score 40 minutes into the second half with a goal by Gustavo Henrique. The goal took the decision to penalties. Bosseli for Corinthians and Kaio Jorge for Santos wasted their charges.

In alternates, Victor Ferraz lost, and Corinthians won by 7 to 6. Soon after the match, in a kind of outburst, the Twitter Santos official published the statistics of the match with the phrase: ‘Ball in an unfair night, punished the one who loves it and doesn’t despise it’, in allusion to the ‘retranqueiro style’ of Fabio Carille.

The debut of the coach ahead of Santos will be this weekend, against the Bahia, this Saturday, at 9 pm, by the Brazilian championship.