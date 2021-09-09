São Paulo opens third dose xepa for people over 60 years old

SÃO PAULO, SP (FOLHAPRESS) – The Municipal Health Department opened the third dose of vaccine in the city of São Paulo for people aged 60 and over and immunosuppressed – such as patients undergoing chemotherapy for cancer treatment, hemodialysis or transplant recipients, for example,
The doses of xepa are those that are left over in open bottles, but are not applied to the target audience of the campaign at a time close to the closing of health posts.
After opening the bottles, the doses expire after six (in the case of AstraZeneca/Oxford and Pfizer) and eight hours (Coronavac, from Sinovac/Butantan).
To be entitled to the doses, it is necessary to register at the health center closest to home or work, to be able to get there quickly when an attendant calls informing about the excess.
“You can register who lives, studies or works in the region of the unit. It is necessary to present proof of residence in the municipality. Enrollments can be made during the working hours of the UBSs and the call is made in order of registration”, says the Secretariat Municipal Health, in a note.
The third dose in xepa is valid for residents of the capital who took the second dose more than six months ago. “It is necessary to present proof of vaccination with complete vaccination cycle, document with photo and proof of residence”, says the folder.
Immunosuppressed people over 18 years old who have taken the second or single dose for at least 28 days can still register for the application of the vaccine booster.
There is also, in the capital, xepa de vaccine, a reduction in the period for a second dose for anyone over 18 years of age, but the priority for the third dose and immunosuppressed.
Despite the federal government’s guidance to use only Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines as a third dose, cities in the state of São Paulo are also applying Coronavac. From the next 15th, this reinforcement should only be with Pfizer, according to the municipal secretary of Health, Edson Aparecido.
On Monday (6), for example, the state government itself stated that 99.2% of the elderly received the Butantan vaccine.
See how the priority is for each brand of vaccine
to do
Additional dose of immunosuppressed people over 18 years old who took the second or single dose at least 28 days Additional dose of elderly people over 60 years old who took the second or single dose for at least 6 months Second dose advance from 30 days from the date of application of the first
AstraZeneca
Additional dose of immunosuppressed people over 18 years old who took the second or single dose at least 28 days Additional dose of elderly people over 60 years old who took the second or single dose for at least 6 months Second dose advance from 30 days from the date of application of the first
Coronavac
Additional dose of immunosuppressed people over 18 years old who took the second or single dose at least 28 days Additional dose of elderly people over 60 years old who took the second or single dose for at least 6 months Second dose advance from 15 days from the date of application of the first
VACCINATION
Currently, the city of São Paulo vaccinates adolescents from 12 years of age with the first dose and applies the additional (third dose) to elderly people aged 90 and over.
The entire network will be open to vaccinate these groups and all those who already could, but did not attend to take their doses.
Children and adolescents are being vaccinated only with the immunizing agent from Pfizer, as this was the only one released by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) for this audience.
To take the vaccine, it is mandatory to present an identity document and, preferably, the SUS card, as well as proof of residence in the city of São Paulo, which can be printed or digital. In the case of teenagers, documents are accepted on behalf of the parents.
Children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Vaccination points
UBSs (Basic Health Units)
From 7am to 7pm
Integrated AMA/UBS
From 7am to 7pm
Health centers
CS Escola Barra Funda Alexandre Vranjac – Av. Dr. Abrãao Ribeiro, 283, Bom Retiro (center)
From 7am to 5pm
CS Escola Geraldo Souza – Av. Dr. Arnaldo, 925, Sumaré (center)
From 8am to 5pm
CS Samuel Barnsley Pessoa School – Av. Vital Brasil, 1.490, Butantã (western zone)
From 8am to 5pm
Fly stations/pharmacies/drive-thrus in UBS
From 8am to 5pm
Pedestrian Megastations From 8 am to 5 pm
South Zone
Court of Auditors of the Municipality of São Paulo
Av. Professor Ascendino, 1130 Ordinance B, Vila Clementino
São Paulo Business Center
Av. Maria Coelho Aguiar, 215, access via João Dias Terminal or Giovanni Gronchi subway, Jardim São Luís
Shopping Ibirapuera
Av. Moaci – s/n height of n°157
Extra Airport
Av. Washington Luiz, 5859. access via Brás de Arzão street, opposite number 161
Petz Teotônio Vilela
Av. Senador Teotônio Vilela, 4482 – Vila São José
Campo Limpo Shopping
Estrada do Campo Limpo, 459 ground floor -Vila Prel
Heaven Partners
R. José Pedro de Borba, 20 – entrance through gate 3
Colonial Buffet
Av. Indianópolis, 300, Indianópolis
FMU Santo Amaro
Av. Santo Amaro, 1239 – Vila Nova Conceição
Mega Posto Cultural Center Grajaú
R. Professor Oscar Barreto Filho, 252 – Parque América/SP
Unisa Santo Amaro
Rua Isabel Schmidt, 349 – Santo Amaro
East zone
Aricanduva Shopping
Av. Aricanduva, 5.555, Auto Shopping parking, access via P4 Gate, Aricanduva
St. Michael the Archangel’s Cathedral
Praça Aleixo Mafra, 11 – São Miguel Paulista
Sesi AE Carvalho
R. Deodato Saraiva da Silva, 110, Arthur Alvim
West Zone
Hebrew club
R. Ibiapinópolis, 781, Pinheiros
Club Athletico Paulistano
R. Honduras, 1400, Jardim America
Shopping Raposo Tavares
Raposo Tavares Highway, km 14.5
Allianz Park
Av. Francisco Matarazzo, 1705, Água Branca
center
Prestes Maia Gallery
Patriarch’s Square, 2 – Cathedral
North Zone
Home Center
Av. Otto Baumgart, 500 in front of the Fast Shop
Mega drive-thrus 8am to 5pm
East zone
Neo Química Arena
Av. Miguel Ignacio, 2.492 Curi, E4 Gate,
Good News Church
R. Marshal Mallet, 535, Vila Prudente
Aricanduva Shopping
Av. Aricanduva, 5.555, parking Auto Shopping access through Portão P4, Aricanduva
Shopping Analia Franco
Av. Regente Feijó, 1,739, Tatuapé
Subprefecture of Itaim Paulista
Av. Marechal Tito, 3.012, Itaim Paulista
North Zone
Anhembi Exhibition Center
R. Olavo Fontoura, Gate 38, Santana
Mega Vila Maria
R. Gastão Madeira, 226, Vila Maria Alta
Cantareira Norte Shopping
Avenida Raimundo Pereira de Magalhães, 11001 Jardim Pirituba
South Zone
Interlagos Racetrack
R. Jacinto Júlio, height of nº 589, gate 9, KRF entrance, Interlagos
Dom Alvarenga Hospital
Av. Nazaré, 1361, Ipiranga
Interlagos Shopping
Av. Interlagos, 2255, underground parking, gate 5, Interlagos
Subprefecture of M’boi Mirim
Av. Guarapiranga, 1695, Alves de Lima Park
Campo Limpo Shopping
Estrada do Campo Limpo, 459, Vila Prel
Novartis Biosciences S/A
Professor Vicente Rao, 90, Santo Amaro
Shopping Jardim Sul
R. Nelson Gama de Oliveira, s/n, in front of nº 439 Vila Andrade
West Zone
Latin America Memorial
R. Tagipuru, 500 (reference gate 2), Barra Funda
Paineiras Morumbi Club
Av. Doutor Alberto Penteado, 605
Villa Lobos park
Av. Professor Fonseca Rodrigues, 1.025, gate 3, Alto de Pinheiros
Monte Líbano Athletic Club
R. do Gama, 261, Jardim Luzitania
Club Athletico Paulistano
R. Honduras, 1400, Jardim América