São Paulo opens third dose xepa for people over 60 years old

SÃO PAULO, SP (FOLHAPRESS) – The Municipal Health Department opened the third dose of vaccine in the city of São Paulo for people aged 60 and over and immunosuppressed – such as patients undergoing chemotherapy for cancer treatment, hemodialysis or transplant recipients, for example,

The doses of xepa are those that are left over in open bottles, but are not applied to the target audience of the campaign at a time close to the closing of health posts.

After opening the bottles, the doses expire after six (in the case of AstraZeneca/Oxford and Pfizer) and eight hours (Coronavac, from Sinovac/Butantan).

To be entitled to the doses, it is necessary to register at the health center closest to home or work, to be able to get there quickly when an attendant calls informing about the excess.

“You can register who lives, studies or works in the region of the unit. It is necessary to present proof of residence in the municipality. Enrollments can be made during the working hours of the UBSs and the call is made in order of registration”, says the Secretariat Municipal Health, in a note.

The third dose in xepa is valid for residents of the capital who took the second dose more than six months ago. “It is necessary to present proof of vaccination with complete vaccination cycle, document with photo and proof of residence”, says the folder.

Immunosuppressed people over 18 years old who have taken the second or single dose for at least 28 days can still register for the application of the vaccine booster.

There is also, in the capital, xepa de vaccine, a reduction in the period for a second dose for anyone over 18 years of age, but the priority for the third dose and immunosuppressed.

Despite the federal government’s guidance to use only Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines as a third dose, cities in the state of São Paulo are also applying Coronavac. From the next 15th, this reinforcement should only be with Pfizer, according to the municipal secretary of Health, Edson Aparecido.

On Monday (6), for example, the state government itself stated that 99.2% of the elderly received the Butantan vaccine.

See how the priority is for each brand of vaccine

to do

Additional dose of immunosuppressed people over 18 years old who took the second or single dose at least 28 days Additional dose of elderly people over 60 years old who took the second or single dose for at least 6 months Second dose advance from 30 days from the date of application of the first

AstraZeneca

Additional dose of immunosuppressed people over 18 years old who took the second or single dose at least 28 days Additional dose of elderly people over 60 years old who took the second or single dose for at least 6 months Second dose advance from 30 days from the date of application of the first

Coronavac

Additional dose of immunosuppressed people over 18 years old who took the second or single dose at least 28 days Additional dose of elderly people over 60 years old who took the second or single dose for at least 6 months Second dose advance from 15 days from the date of application of the first

VACCINATION

Currently, the city of São Paulo vaccinates adolescents from 12 years of age with the first dose and applies the additional (third dose) to elderly people aged 90 and over.

The entire network will be open to vaccinate these groups and all those who already could, but did not attend to take their doses.

Children and adolescents are being vaccinated only with the immunizing agent from Pfizer, as this was the only one released by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) for this audience.

To take the vaccine, it is mandatory to present an identity document and, preferably, the SUS card, as well as proof of residence in the city of São Paulo, which can be printed or digital. In the case of teenagers, documents are accepted on behalf of the parents.

Children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Vaccination points

UBSs (Basic Health Units)

From 7am to 7pm

Integrated AMA/UBS

From 7am to 7pm

Health centers

CS Escola Barra Funda Alexandre Vranjac – Av. Dr. Abrãao Ribeiro, 283, Bom Retiro (center)

From 7am to 5pm

CS Escola Geraldo Souza – Av. Dr. Arnaldo, 925, Sumaré (center)

From 8am to 5pm

CS Samuel Barnsley Pessoa School – Av. Vital Brasil, 1.490, Butantã (western zone)

From 8am to 5pm

Fly stations/pharmacies/drive-thrus in UBS

From 8am to 5pm

Pedestrian Megastations From 8 am to 5 pm

South Zone

Court of Auditors of the Municipality of São Paulo

Av. Professor Ascendino, 1130 Ordinance B, Vila Clementino

São Paulo Business Center

Av. Maria Coelho Aguiar, 215, access via João Dias Terminal or Giovanni Gronchi subway, Jardim São Luís

Shopping Ibirapuera

Av. Moaci – s/n height of n°157

Extra Airport

Av. Washington Luiz, 5859. access via Brás de Arzão street, opposite number 161

Petz Teotônio Vilela

Av. Senador Teotônio Vilela, 4482 – Vila São José

Campo Limpo Shopping

Estrada do Campo Limpo, 459 ground floor -Vila Prel

Heaven Partners

R. José Pedro de Borba, 20 – entrance through gate 3

Colonial Buffet

Av. Indianópolis, 300, Indianópolis

FMU Santo Amaro

Av. Santo Amaro, 1239 – Vila Nova Conceição

Mega Posto Cultural Center Grajaú

R. Professor Oscar Barreto Filho, 252 – Parque América/SP

Unisa Santo Amaro

Rua Isabel Schmidt, 349 – Santo Amaro

East zone

Aricanduva Shopping

Av. Aricanduva, 5.555, Auto Shopping parking, access via P4 Gate, Aricanduva

St. Michael the Archangel’s Cathedral

Praça Aleixo Mafra, 11 – São Miguel Paulista

Sesi AE Carvalho

R. Deodato Saraiva da Silva, 110, Arthur Alvim

West Zone

Hebrew club

R. Ibiapinópolis, 781, Pinheiros

Club Athletico Paulistano

R. Honduras, 1400, Jardim America

Shopping Raposo Tavares

Raposo Tavares Highway, km 14.5

Allianz Park

Av. Francisco Matarazzo, 1705, Água Branca

center

Prestes Maia Gallery

Patriarch’s Square, 2 – Cathedral

North Zone

Home Center

Av. Otto Baumgart, 500 in front of the Fast Shop

Mega drive-thrus 8am to 5pm

East zone

Neo Química Arena

Av. Miguel Ignacio, 2.492 Curi, E4 Gate,

Good News Church

R. Marshal Mallet, 535, Vila Prudente

Aricanduva Shopping

Av. Aricanduva, 5.555, parking Auto Shopping access through Portão P4, Aricanduva

Shopping Analia Franco

Av. Regente Feijó, 1,739, Tatuapé

Subprefecture of Itaim Paulista

Av. Marechal Tito, 3.012, Itaim Paulista

North Zone

Anhembi Exhibition Center

R. Olavo Fontoura, Gate 38, Santana

Mega Vila Maria

R. Gastão Madeira, 226, Vila Maria Alta

Cantareira Norte Shopping

Avenida Raimundo Pereira de Magalhães, 11001 Jardim Pirituba

South Zone

Interlagos Racetrack

R. Jacinto Júlio, height of nº 589, gate 9, KRF entrance, Interlagos

Dom Alvarenga Hospital

Av. Nazaré, 1361, Ipiranga

Interlagos Shopping

Av. Interlagos, 2255, underground parking, gate 5, Interlagos

Subprefecture of M’boi Mirim

Av. Guarapiranga, 1695, Alves de Lima Park

Campo Limpo Shopping

Estrada do Campo Limpo, 459, Vila Prel

Novartis Biosciences S/A

Professor Vicente Rao, 90, Santo Amaro

Shopping Jardim Sul

R. Nelson Gama de Oliveira, s/n, in front of nº 439 Vila Andrade

West Zone

Latin America Memorial

R. Tagipuru, 500 (reference gate 2), Barra Funda

Paineiras Morumbi Club

Av. Doutor Alberto Penteado, 605

Villa Lobos park

Av. Professor Fonseca Rodrigues, 1.025, gate 3, Alto de Pinheiros

Monte Líbano Athletic Club

R. do Gama, 261, Jardim Luzitania

Club Athletico Paulistano

R. Honduras, 1400, Jardim América