SBT journalist is forced to go to Afghanistan and sends a live message to Patrícia Abravanel

Patricia Abravanel talked to a reporter from SBT which is in the Afghanistan, during the Come here in the morning of Wednesday (8), and he ended up revealing on national television what he is facing there.

On the occasion, the journalist Sergio Utsch spoke directly to the network’s heiress about the backstage coverage of the Taliban takeover, explaining that everything has been very difficult:

“It’s a very difficult job. There’s a risk! I’m not in Afghanistan yet, I’m right on the border in Pakistan. It’s a difficult job, very difficult, with all the aspects that naturally involve. I say that here where I am, security is something that concerns me the least. I can drop my wallet, they won’t take it.”

Live, he also spoke about how the coexistence with the people of Pakistan is being: “They are very sweet people, very friendly. They give me food and tea all the time”.

“Now it involves a danger, especially across the border, from the Taliban. They promise to be a more moderate group, but the signs they’ve given so far show that they’re not that moderate.” reported.

He is the SBT correspondent in Europe, but was sent to the region to bring the information closer exclusively. A day earlier, it is worth remembering, Patricia Abravanel was surprised by another interviewee.

It all happened when the station covered the September 7 demonstrations, against and in favor of the government of Jair Bolsonaro (no party), and an interviewee attacked the president live.

At the time, she even left the presenter, in the studio, visibly embarrassed when she was interviewed. “Out Bolsonaro, genocide. Enough, it’s already been, years of suffering in this country”, fired the interviewee.

While the woman in Brasília released her opinion, Patrícia Abravanel appeared on the screen. The daughter of Silvio Santos, it is worth remembering, is the wife of Congressman Fábio Faria, Minister of Communications in the Bolsonaro government.

On Twitter, the woman’s reaction against the president and the expression of the SBT contractor gave rise to talk. “The woman spoke live on SBT, in Patrícia’s face a ‘Out of Bolsonaro Genocida’ and the fact that she was wearing red made everything even better!”, commented a netizen.

“I love you lady who declared FORA BOLSONARO live on Patricia’s pg”, said another, mocking the way Patricia saw the situation.

