Scholarship holders block access to the Esplanade of Ministries and ask for the removal of the STF

Access to the Esplanada dos Ministérios in Brasília was blocked. This is a consequence of the protests of pocketnaristas after the September 7 coup that took place this Tuesday.

Scholarship holders block

The information is from Correio Braziliense.

“About a thousand pocketnarists are blocking access to the Esplanade of Ministries and calling for the removal of the ministers of the Supreme Court.

On top of an electric trio, a representative of the supporters stated that he had in his hands a letter to deliver to President Bolsonaro calling for the removal of all STF ministers; in addition to the probation of PEC 103, which deals with the printed vote and auditing of elections.

The demonstrators also asked for the collection of the STF ministers’ passports and their provisional arrest”.

Fux sends a message to Jair

“If contempt for judicial decisions occurs at the initiative of the Head of any of the Powers, this attitude, in addition to representing an attack on democracy, constitutes a crime of responsibility, to be analyzed by the National Congress.”

According to Fux, “a mature political environment, questioning judicial decisions must be carried out not through disobedience, not through disorder, and not through the chaos caused, but certainly through resources, which are the proper procedural paths”.

“Offending the honor of ministers, inciting the population to propagate hate speech against the institution of the Supreme Court and encouraging non-compliance with judicial decisions are undemocratic, illicit and intolerable practices, which we cannot tolerate in respect of the constitutional oath we took upon assuming a chair in the Court”.