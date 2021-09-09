Scholarship holders fall for fake news about state of siege and get emotional





Videos of supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro who believe that the former captain decreed a state of siege in Brazil circulate on social media. The information, however, is false.

In one of the recordings, published by the Sleeping Giants Brasil profile, a pocket artist gets emotional with the fake news.

“My friends from all over Brazil, sorry for the emotion, but our fight, our determination, was worth it. We now learn that the President of the Republic Jair Messias Bolsonaro decided to act and, from now on, Brazil is in a state of siege”.

In another video, posted at 6:28 am on Wednesday 8, protesters claim they would have this information “first hand”.

“Good evening everyone, we are here straight from Brasília, with my friend from Lages, and we managed, we took part, a state of siege, let’s get the bums out of there, we managed to get the 11 people out, we did our part, we came to Brasília, let’s raise the ass from the chair for Brasília to do our part, we are here at the concentration, let us participate in the history of Brazil, we got people, and I bring this news to you”, says one protester.

This Thursday morning, “state of siege” is one of the most talked about topics on Twitter, with 31,000 tweets mentioning the topic.

