Scholarship officers continue on the Esplanade and threaten to invade the lane that gives access to the STF

BRASILIA — A day after the September 7 acts, hundreds of pocketnaristas remain on the Esplanade of Ministries this Monday, amid threats of trying to violate the Military Police’s blockade to go to the Supreme Court (STF) building. In their yellow shirts, they carried banners advocating undemocratic actions, such as military intervention, the closing of Congress and the removal of Supreme Court ministers.

Read too:Fux reacts to Bolsonaro and says that disrespecting the STF’s decision is a crime of responsibility: ‘No one will close this Court’

Earlier, with the arrival of a group made up of reserve soldiers, who presented themselves as such, tempers rose. One of these veterans spoke against the Military Police and stated that if they did not let the pocketnaristas cross the siege made by the PM that prevented access to the STF building, he would not be responsible for it.





Previous Photo







Next Photo



– Yesterday, two patriots like us were beaten by the PM. Which is unacceptable. This will not happen again. We are here in peace, but if they stop us… – said one of those protesters, from the top of a sound car.

Afterwards, another colleague softened and said that they were not there to invade anything, but just to deliver a document to the authorities of the Three Powers.

Search: President’s supporters consider STF greater enemy than the left

The militants even went to the front of the grid and the PM had to reinforce security with more men.

Trucks lined up on the lawn in front of the Congress display coup banners.

Scholarship holders stop trucks in front of the National Congress Photo: O Globo

“We demand the immediate removal of all STF ministers and the criminalization of communism” – read a huge banner on a truck in front of Congress.

Support for a military intervention is the agenda of a minority in the country. Surveys show that more than 70% of Brazilians defend democracy.