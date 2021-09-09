‘Secret Truths 2’ Cast To Take Stripper Lessons To Shoot Hot Scenes | celebrities



Agatha Moreira, Romulo Estrela and Camila Queiroz behind the scenes of ‘Secret Truths 2’Reproduction/Instagram

Rio – The hot scenes were quite successful in “Secret Truths” and this feature should remain the same in the continuation of the novel by Walcyr Carrasco. Amora Mautner, the project’s artistic director, even hired professional help to help the actors.

According to columnist Patricia Kogut, part of the cast will have a class with a stripper, who will help them with some more sensual scenes. “Verdades Secretas 2” does not have a closed release date yet, but the expectation is that it will enter Globoplay next month, but the recordings will last until the end of the year.

The protagonist of the plot, Angel (Camila Queiroz), keeps making the temperature rise. She will live up to masochistic sex scenes with Percy, Gabriel Braga Nunes’ character, and will have more hot moments with Romulo Estrela.

Actor Rodrigo Pandolfo, on the other hand, enters the tama as a pair of João Vitor Silva’s character and they will also be in sensual excerpts. In turn, Bruno Montaleone lives a young man who prostitutes himself and takes care of men and women.