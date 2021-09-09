See Marvel’s Avengers news schedule for 2021; Spider-Man, Raid and more

Facebook

Marvel’s Avengers keeps getting content after its recent War for Wakanda expansion with a new hero and activity type coming later this year. Today, Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics confirmed that Spider-Man will join the game along with the first Raid (raid).

A year after release, players will finally have a foray. Players will fight Klaw, the main villain of War for Wakanda, in a new and unique boss fight. Crystal Dynamics has promised that heroes will fight new enemies and that this is an entirely new type of activity – unlike the Omega Level Threat that was released some time ago.

Spider-Man, a character exclusive to PlayStation versions, will also be released later this year. Although the raid and Spider-Man don’t have exact dates, the Raid promotional image shows the character heading towards Klaw. So it looks like PlayStation gamers will already have their hands on the web head before or as long as Raid comes along.

The roadmap for the rest of 2021 also includes a series of reworks for game material savings and equipment upgrades. Past events will also return before the end of this year and players will see even more skins inspired by the Marvel Cinema Universe.

The official website contains numerous details of what to expect in the near future.