see road situation across Brazil, with roadblocks in at least 16 states

Pocket truck drivers carry out protests on highways in at least 16 states, according to a bulletin released at 1:15 am this Thursday (9) by the Ministry of Infrastructure. The stoppages began at the end of the afternoon of Wednesday (8) and at some points, the trucks even blocked the lanes and interrupted traffic.

In most places, only small cars, emergency vehicles and loads of perishable food were released by protesters. In Pernambuco, there is a record of concentration of truck drivers in Igarassu, in Greater Recife, and in the district of Guadalajara, in Paudalho, in the Zona da Mata Norte of the state.

In Santa Catarina, the demonstration has even affected garbage collection. Through a statement, the city hall of Jaraguá do Sul, in the Metropolitan Region of North/Northeast of Santa Catarina, announced that the suspension of the collection of organic waste in the city, which sends its waste to a landfill in a neighboring city, which suffers from blockages truck drivers and, therefore, prevents the passage of trucks from the city of Jaraguá.

In Pernambuco, there is a record of concentration of truck drivers in Igarassu, in Greater Recife (photo), and in the district of Guadalajara, in Paudalho, in the Zona da Mata North of the state – WELLIGNTON LIMA/JC IMAGE

stoppage agenda

To justify the blockades, the truckers adopted as their agenda the defense of zeroing the PIS-Cofins which is levied on diesel oil as early as January 2022, as informed by President Jair Bolsonaro (no party), who discussed the issue with the Minister of Economy , Paulo Guedes.

In addition, the group also seeks to expose support for the president and attacks on the Supreme Court (STF). It is worth remembering that these acts began a day after the anti-democratic protests called by the president on 7 September.

According to the newspaper “O Estado de S. Paulo”, one of the leaders of the movement entitled patriotic truck drivers, Francisco Burgardt, also known as Chicão Caminhoneiro, informed that he would deliver a document to the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM- MG), asking for the removal of STF ministers.

“The Brazilian people can no longer stand this moment that the country is going through through the imposing form that the STF has been positioning itself. The Brazilian people are here [Esplanada dos Ministérios] looking for a solution and we’re only going to leave here with a solution in hand,” said Chicão, who heads the UBC (União Brasileira dos Truckeiros), in a video that circulates on social networks.

Content being updated.