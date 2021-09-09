See the first confirmed participants in the reality show

by

Record TV announced today, during the program “Hoje em Dia”, the first pawns of “The Farm 13”. Among them are: Nego do Borel, Tati Quebra Barraco, Mussunzinho and Arcrebiano.

Altogether, seven participants were presented — there are still 13 open. Next Monday (13th), at 22:45, on TikTok, Rodrigo Faro will lead a live that will reveal other names. The reality show, which will feature Adriane Galisteu in the presentation, opens next Tuesday (14).

Check out the list:

Mileide Mihaile

Ex-wife of Wesley Safadão and digital influencer, she gained more spotlight after the troubled separation from the singer — with whom she has a son, Yhudy. Now, he has ensured that audiences will see “the real Mileide” on the show.

It will be a huge challenge, but also a unique opportunity to make you know me outside the stories, those 15 seconds are not enough to show who I really am and in fact my history and roots. wrote Mileide in a post on social media

arcrebian

If one is too little and two is good, is three too much? Not for Arcrebian. Also known as Bil Araújo, he agreed to enter his third reality show of 2021.

This year, Bil has already passed the “BBB 21” — asking for votes from the public and being the second eliminated — and also the “No Limite” — after declaring that he was likely to leave because he was not 100% focused. For “A Fazenda 2021”, he guaranteed that he will not star in another withdrawal.

Arcrebian, Kerline; remember the most exotic names in the history of the BBB

Arcrebian, BBB 21 - Reproduction/Instagram

1 / 32

Arcrebiano will be at BBB 21.

Reproduction/Instagram

Kerline Cardoso, participant of the "BBB 21" - reproduction/Instagram

two / 32

Kerline will be at BBB 21

playback/Instagram

BBB20: Flayslane's last photo before entering the feedlot - Reproduction/Instagram

3 / 32

Flayslane was at BBB 20

Reproduction/Instagram

Petrix Barbosa was Brazilian gymnastics champion with Flamengo in 2012 - Ricardo Bufolin/CBG

4 / 32

Petrix was at BBB 20

Ricardo Bufolin/CBG

Hariany Almeida - Reproduction

5 / 32

Hariany was at BBB 19

reproduction

Rízia Cerqueira ex-BBB - Reproduction/Instagram

6 / 32

Rízia participated in the BBB 19

Reproduction/Instagram

Hana Khalil, of the "BBB19", wants to be an interviewer - Victor Pollak/Globo

7 / 32

Hana was at BBB 19

Victor Pollak/Globo

Kaysar - Divulgation/TV Globo

8 / 32

Kaysar attended the BBB 18

Divulgation/TV Globo

Gleici Damasceno, winner of the "BBB 18" - Reproduction/Instagram

9 / 32

Gleiciane won the BBB 18

Reproduction/Instagram

Helcimara was the first eliminated from BBB 18 - Disclosure

10 / 32

Helcimara was the first eliminated from BBB 18

Disclosure

Apr.9, 2017 - Marinalva is the 11th eliminated from the "BBB17". In a dispute against Marcos, the athlete received 77.17% of the public's votes to leave the program - Reproduction/TV Globo

11 / 32

Marinalva was at BBB 17

Playback/TV Globo

Former BBC Ilmar, o Papao - Reproduction/Instagram

12 / 32

Ilmar was at BBB 17

Reproduction/Instagram

Tamiel Final Quotation - Divulgation/TV Globo and Arte/UOL

13 / 32

Tamiel participated in the BBB 16

Divulgation/TV Globo and Arte/UOL

Adrilles Jorge - Reproduction

14 / 32

Adrilles was at BBB 15

reproduction

20.jun.2015 - Ex-BBB Tatiele Polyana surprised by wearing a transparent dress at the launch cocktail of her sensual shoot for the magazine "eye drops girl", at a nightclub in the south of Rio de Janeiro, this Friday night - Thyago Andrade/Photo Rio News

15 / 32

Tatiele was at BBB 14

Thyago Andrade/Photo Rio News

Prince Cavalcante, from "BBB14" - Publicity/TV Globo

16 / 32

Prince was at BBB 14

Divulgation/TV Globo

Mar.26.2013 - Nasser cries with emotion in the final of "BBB13" - Publicity/TV Globo/João Cotta

17 / 32

Nasser was at BBB 13

Divulgation/TV Globo/João Cotta

Elieser, former participant of the "Big Brother Brazil" - Reproduction

18 / 32

Elieser was at BBB 13 and 10

reproduction

Photos by Fani Pacheco for VivaBem's special report - Consult editors before use - Ricardo Borges/ UOL

19 / 32

Fani was at BBB 13 and 7

Ricardo Borges / UOL

12.Aug.2016 - Former-BBB Anamara showed her curves in a bikini test for a beachwear campaign - Gabriel Correia/Divulgação

20 / 32

Anamara was at BBB 13

Gabriel Correia/Disclosure

Jan.28.2014 - The ex-BBB Marien will draw breath from the big guys who will be Jungle Fight 65, which will take place next Sunday (2) in Bahia. While the fighters do not enter the octagon, the cat did a rehearsal in good shape - Press Release

21 / 32

Marien was at BBB 13

Disclosure

Feb.24.2013 - No "domingão Faustão", Aslan claims he likes Kamilla, he just thinks she is "kind of unbalanced" - Reproduction/Globe

22 / 32

Aslan was at BBB 13

Reproduction/Globe

Talula Pascoli - Reproduction/Instagram

23 / 32

Talula was at BBB 11

Reproduction/Instagram

Lucival was at BBB 11 - Disclosure

24 / 32

Lucival was at BBB 11

Disclosure

Dicesar - Reproduction/Instagram @dicesaroficial

25 / 32

Dicesar was at BBB 10

Reproduction/Instagram @dicesaroficial

Nov.3.2014 - With white streaks, ex-BBB Tessália attends the Animale show on the first day of the SPFW fashion week, in São Paulo - Manuela Scarpa/Photo Rio News

26 / 32

Tessalia was at BBB 10

Manuela Scarpa/Photo Rio News

Former BBB Iris Stefanelli - Reproduction/Instagram

27 / 32

Irislene was at BBB 7

Reproduction/Instagram

MARIELZA SOUZA - She was a nanny, was called by lottery and stayed only nine days at the "BBB5". She suffered a stroke and ended up leaving the dispute for the prize of one million reais. "It was written. It would even be unfair to say that I didn't get anything because I received all the medical assistance. It was an expense that I was unable to pay.", revealed, today, the supermarket cashier at the age of 55 - Divulgação/TV Globo, UOL/Montagem/UOL

28 / 32

Marielza was at BBB 5

Disclosure/TV Globo, UOL/Assembly/UOL

bbb 4 - city - Reproduction/TV Globo

29 / 32

Gecilda won the BBB 4

Playback/TV Globo

Maria Gerislânia was at BBB 4 - TV Globo / Renato Rocha Miranda

30 / 32

Maria Gerislania was at BBB 4

TV Globo / Renato Rocha Miranda

Thyrso Mattos, "BBB2" - Publicity/TV Globo

31 / 32

Thyrso was at BBB 2

Divulgation/TV Globo

Tarciana was at BBB 2 - TV Globo / Renato Rocha Miranda

32 / 32

Tarciana was at BBB 2

TV Globo / Renato Rocha Miranda

Tati Breaks Shack

Every year there is an expectation that the singer will accept to participate in some reality show, and this time the rumor came true. Anticipating her participation in the program, funk queen Tati Quebra-Barraco said she liked Viviane Araújo, Nicole Bahls and Andressa Urach in other editions, and promised to honor her own name in “A Fazenda”.

Starting today, it’s Tati Quebra Fazenda, forget about the Barraco! joked the artist in a promotional video

Borel

Involved in controversies after the end of her relationship with Duda Reis — she filed a police report against the singer after revealing that she suffered physical aggression and commenting on the case on social networks — Nego do Borel said he accepted the invitation to participate in the reality show because he wants to show your personality to fans.

Recently, the Rio justice system rejected the singer’s accusations against his ex-fiancée, Duda Reis. In this regard, Nego do Borel said that he will not be able to address all issues within the program.

Liziane Gutierrez

The 35-year-old model — who attacked Sanitary Surveillance agents for interrupting a clandestine party in São Paulo during the new coronavirus pandemic — is a pocket fighter and has already been a candidate (disqualified) for the Miss Butt contest.

In addition, Liziane’s list of achievements is long: she has already been expelled from a concert by singer Dua Lipa because of her support for Bolsonaro and, a fan of cosmetic procedures, has already fallen into a coma after surgery.

Mussunzinho (Antonio Carlos)

Son of humorist Mussum, Mussunzinho (Antônio Carlos) has already acted in prominent soap operas such as “América”, “Caminho das Índias”, “Salve Jorge” and “Malhação”. In “A Fazenda 2021”, the actor said that he wants to show his personality to the public, who only know him through characters.

Recently, he was involved in a controversy with his brother, Igor Palhano, who discovered at the end of 2019 that he is also the comedian’s son — he asked in court to block the brothers’ assets.

Victor pectaro

Famous for his performances in soap operas such as “Chocolate com Pimenta”, “Os Dez Mandamentos” and “Genesis”, he has already accumulated experience in other realities, such as “Dança dos Famosos” (TV Globo) and “Bake Off SBT” (SBT) .

Last year, Victor pectaro he ran for the position of councilor in the municipality of São Caetano do Sul, in Greater São Paulo. The actor, however, received only 71 votes and was not elected.

A Fazenda 13: See confirmed participants in the new edition of the reality show

Victor Pecoraro is at A Fazenda 2021 - Reproduction/Instagram

1 / 7

Victor Pecoraro

Famous for his performances in soap operas such as “Chocolate com Pimenta”, “Os Dez Mandamentos” and “Genesis”, he has already accumulated experience in other realities, such as “Dança dos Famosos” (TV Globo) and “Bake Off SBT” (SBT) .

Reproduction/Instagram

Mussunzinho is in A Fazenda 2021 - Reproduction/Instagram

two / 7

little mussun

Antônio Carlos Bernardes, known as Mussunzinho, is an actor and son of the comedian Mussum.

Reproduction/Instagram

Liziane Gutierrez is in A Fazenda 2021 - Reproduction / Record TV

3 / 7

Liziane Gutierrez

Modelo went viral after attacking Sanitary Surveillance agents for disrupting a clandestine party she was at during the pandemic.

Playback / Record TV

Nego do Borel is indicted for bodily injury against ex-girlfriend - Reproduction/Instagram

4 / 7

Borel

Singer was recently denounced by ex-girlfriends for bodily harm, rape of the vulnerable, threat, injury, domestic violence and transmission of HPV (sexually transmitted infection).

Reproduction/Instagram

Tati Quebra Barraco is at A Fazenda 2021 - Reproduction/Instagram

5 / 7

Tati Breaks Shack

Funkeira is quoted annually for the reality and agreed to participate in this edition.

Reproduction/Instagram

BBB 21: Arcrebian, second eliminated from reality - Reproduction/Instagram

6 / 7

arcrebian

Modelo became famous after his appearances on “BBB 21” and “No Limite”, both on Rede Globo.

Reproduction/Instagram

Mileide Mihaile - Reproduction/Instagram @mileidemihaile

7 / 7

Mileide Mihaile

Mileide Mihaile is a digital influencer and ex-wife of singer Wesley Safadão.

Reproduction/Instagram @mileidemihaile

Adriane Galisteu’s debut in “A Fazenda”

After two successful seasons under the command of Marcos Mion, the program is now hosted by Adriane Galisteu. In a recent interview to “Morning Show”, by Jovem Pan, she commented on the expectation for the new challenge.

I will find my path, my tone and my way. The fact that I’m the first woman to present this reality show excites me too, because we’re not better, but we have a different view than you guys. [homens]. It’s different from the role I had before, of picking a fight, choosing my favorite. My role now is to tell you the story, to pay attention.