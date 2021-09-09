Serie B clubs try to overturn injunction that allows public in Cruzeiro games | brazilian series b

The joint decision of the meeting was that the presence of the fans would be released when 80% of the cities involved in the competition can receive the public.

However, as Cruzeiro got the right to receive the fans in court, the CBF informed in a note that the other clubs decided to challenge the injunction in court, since the decision would go against what was approved by the Technical Council of Serie B.

“The clubs unanimously decided to jointly plead with the Superior Court of Sports Justice for Football to reconsider or reform the injunction that authorized Cruzeiro Esporte Clube to return with the public in their matches as principal, in compliance with the approved competition regulations at a Technical Council meeting held on March 25, 2021”, says the note.

According to ge.globo, the clubs’ attempt is for the injunction to be overturned immediately, already aiming at Saturday’s game, when Cruzeiro receives Ponte Preta, at 11 am, at Arena do Jacaré, in Sete Lagoas. The teams, however, do not know if there will be enough time for a change.

The team from Minas Gerais moved the game to the city just to receive the public and has already sold tickets. The expectation is to receive up to 5.4 thousand people in the game, after a report received by the stadium administration this Wednesday.

Despite the measures defined on Wednesday, a new virtual meeting is scheduled for September 17, when the discussion should continue.