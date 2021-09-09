Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: Which Avengers appear in the new Marvel movie? – Movie news

One of Shang-Chi’s post-credits scenes shows the characters of Simu Liu and Awkwafina having an important conversation with two Avengers.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is already one of the best releases this year. Starring Simu Liu (Taken), Awkwafina (Ruths of Rich), Tony Chiu-Wai Leung (The Great Master), Meng’er Zhang (Burning Questions) and Michelle Yeoh (The Tiger and the Dragon), the film tells the story of Shang-Chi, a young Chinese man who was raised by his father in seclusion so that he could fully focus on being a martial arts master.

However, when he has the chance to make contact with the rest of the world for the first time, he soon realizes that his father is not the humanitarian he claimed to be, having to rebel and chart his own path. The work — which was directed by Destin Daniel Cretton of Fight for Justice — is part of phase four of Marvel’s Cinematographic Universe.

By the way, one of the post-credits scenes of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is making fans create countless theories about what the hero’s role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be like. That’s because, in addition to Wong, some Avengers appear in the new Marvel production. Check out:

*Attention, the following text contains spoilers!

Captain Marvel

Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) appears in Shang-Chi to inform him that the ten rings are emitting a mysterious signal. They must find out why the frequency is being broadcast, and where it is coming from. What will happen? And of course, at the end of the post-credits sequence, there’s comic relief where Carol Danvers abruptly leaves the conversation, and tells Shang-Chi to get her number from Bruce Banner. However, the hero does not have his colleague’s number.

Will Shang-Chi join the Avengers at Marvel?

Hulk (Bruce Banner)

Our Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) also comes out on Shang-Chi’s post-credits. He is trying to understand the origin of the ten rings, and what materials were used to build them. However, the question remains a great mystery.

Does Black Widow have a connection with Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings? Character will return in new movie

Wong (Honorable Mention)

Though not an Avenger, Wong appears to guide Shang-Chi and Katy on their new life trajectories. At the end of the feature, he advises the pair to rest, as their routines will never be the same. And of course, there’s a hilarious scene where everyone sings together at karaoke. Who loved the moment?

SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS: What are the other connections to the MCU?

The film will be part of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematographic Universe, placing its narrative after the events of Avengers: Ultimatum (2019). The introduction of Shang-Chi promises big changes for the future of Marvel, and even though the character is appearing in theaters for the first time, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be connected to other productions, particularly the Man of Ferro, who introduced the Ten Rings organization, which is led by his father Wenwu.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: Everything you need to know about the movie in Marvel Phase 4