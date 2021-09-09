Simu Liu Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Fight Scene in Shang-Chi

The actor Simu Liu shared a new behind-the-scenes moment of Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings. At the Instagram, he posted a snippet of footage from the sequence of one of the main action sequences in the film, which takes place on an accordioned bus. Check out:

Liu told, in the caption, that there were months of rehearsals and preparation to reach the final result, seen in the film. And, of course, so much attention to detail took a toll on him and the stuntmen.

“The bruises and scratches added and, in my case, resulted in my knee swelling to the size of a tennis ball by the end of that day. [a cena] until she’s perfect, and then some. I loved every second”.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings premiered last Friday (3) and has already grossed more than $146 million at the box office worldwide.



Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings, which shows the title character dealing with ghosts from his past and recovering the martial and mystical arts training he received as a child, is already in theaters.

