Since his arrival at Flamengo in 2019, Gabigol surpasses in goals for clubs Messi, Mbappe and CR7 | Flamengo

Gabigol lives a long honeymoon with Flamengo fans since he arrived at the club, in 2019, when he was decisive in the overwhelming season of the team under the command of Jorge Jesus and kept the good numbers. He is the second top scorer of clubs among the main leagues in the world since the moment of his debut, on January 23, in a 1-1 draw with Resende, in the 2019 Campeonato Carioca.

The striker is ahead of superstars like Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and is second only to Lewandowski, from Bayern Munich.

O ge prepared the list with the top scorers of clubs since the debut of Gabigol in 2019. See:

Lewandowski (Bundesliga) – 127 goals

Gabigol (Brazilian Championship) – 97 goals

Messi (La Liga*) – 95 goals

Mbappé (Call 1) – 93 goals

Haaland (Bundesliga) – 92 goals

Cristiano Ronaldo (Serie A) – 85 goals

Of the 97 goals, Gabigol scored 43 in 2019, seven in the Campeonato Carioca, two in the Copa do Brasil, 25 in the Campeonato Brasileiro and nine in the Libertadores. In the 2020 season, despite suffering a serious injury, he again had positive numbers. There were 27 goals in 43 games – 16 games less than the previous year.

1 of 3 Goal by Gabigol in Santos x Flamengo — Photo: Agif Gabigol’s goal in Santos x Flamengo — Photo: Agif

In the current season, Gabigol has already equaled 2020: he has 27 goals in 27 games – an average of one goal per game in all competitions he participated.

Libertadores – 10 games /10 goals

Brazilian Championship – 6 games / 6 goals

Brazil Cup – 2 games / 2 goals

Brazilian Super Cup – 1 game / 1 goal

Carioca Championship – 8 games / 8 goals

In direct participations, Gabigol has an even higher average. With five assists, the number increases to 32 participations, with an average of 1.18 per game. In the overall sum for Flamengo, Gabigol has 126 direct participations in goals in 129 games – an average of 0.97 per game.

For the Brazilian team, Gabigol won space with coach Tite. He participated in five of the seven matches played for the Copa America. Brazil lost the final to Argentina 1-0.

2 of 3 Gabigol and Medel in Chile x Brazil — Photo: REUTERS/Claudio Reyes Gabigol and Medel in Chile x Brazil — Photo: REUTERS/Claudio Reyes

In the last FIFA Date, with the absence of players who play in England, he won the starting position in the victory against Chile 1-0 and had another opportunity against Argentina in an interrupted game after intervention by Anvisa on behalf of Argentine players in irregular conditions in Brazil.

The expectation for the 100th goal is high. Flamengo’s next clashes are against Palmeiras, next Sunday (12), at Allianz Parque, at 4 pm (Brasilia time), for the Brazilian Championship. On Wednesday (15), Flamengo faces Grêmio for the return game of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, after a 4-0 victory at Arena do Grêmio, on the way.

Palmeiras and Grêmio are frequent victims of Gabigol’s goals. For Flamengo, Gabriel scored five goals against Grêmio, three of them in 2019, two in a 5-0 victory in the semifinal of the Libertadores, at Maracanã. Against Palmeiras, there were also five goals, two in the first round and two in the second round of the 2019 Brazilian Championship.

Gabigol also raised the crowd’s plate in the final of the Super Cup in Brazil, when he scored one of the goals in the 2-2 draw. Flamengo won the title in penalty kicks, winning the dispute by 6 to 5.